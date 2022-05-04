In draft abortion ruling, Democrats see a court at odds with democracy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York denounced the apparent conservative majority behind the draft opinion as ‘’in no way accountable to the American people.’’ Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland described them as ‘’hand-picked and gerrymandered by theocrats and autocrats.’’ Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts cast the document as the culmination of a conservative effort to gain a ‘’majority on the bench who would accomplish something that the majority of Americans do not want.’’

But since the release this week of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the long-standing constitutional right to abortion, Democrats have been the ones embracing that complaint, flipping the script as the party vents its frustration with elements of the US system that have empowered a minority of the country’s voters to elect lawmakers who have successfully reshaped the high court.

WASHINGTON — For nearly half a century, Republicans have railed against ‘’unelected judges’' making rulings that they claim disenfranchise voters from deciding for themselves what laws should govern hot-button issues.

With that majority likely to last for the foreseeable future, the critique from the left that the court’s rulings are not only misguided, but also evidence of a deeper rot within American democracy, has become a recurring theme.

Advertisement

To conservatives, it all feels familiar, an echo of their persistent demands that matters such as abortion be left to the states — and their voters — to decide.

‘’It actually sounds like they took my talking points from when I ran for the Senate in 2002,’’ said Tony Perkins, the Christian conservative president of the Family Research Council, who has pushed for decades to outlaw abortion. ‘’What they are saying is what Republicans have said for years.’’

Democrats insist this time is different. They say they have been pushed into a more confrontational posture by structural disadvantages that have created an uneven playing field and helped Republicans install a conservative majority on the court that is out of step with the public will.

Advertisement

They also point to brass-knuckle tactics by Republicans that have broken with convention, including denying President Obama the chance at Senate hearings for one of his Supreme Court nominees and rushing through the confirmation of one of President Trump’s nominees just weeks before an election he would lose.

To many on the left, the combination has politicized the court — leaving them no choice but to respond in kind.

‘’Presidents from Abe Lincoln to Teddy Roosevelt have captured the public’s energy by running and campaigning against the Supreme Court’s power — and Democrats are slowly adopting that role,’’ said Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, a liberal group that supports expanding the court’s size to overcome the current conservative majority. ‘’The situation has completely given way to politics. The mythical idea that the court is completely above politics is a fraud.’’

The Democratic anger is anchored in advantages Republicans have recently enjoyed that grant them power disproportionate to their public support.

Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the past nine presidential contests, a stretch covering more than three decades, during which all the present Supreme Court justices were appointed. But Republicans won four of those nine elections in the electoral college. And they have appointed six of nine current justices. Two Republican presidents, Trump and George W. Bush, who appointed five justices between them, won elections in which they received fewer total popular votes than their opponents.

Advertisement

Republican power in the Senate, which must confirm Supreme Court nominations, has similarly been enhanced by constitutional provisions that give states an equal number of representatives in Congress’s upper chamber, regardless of population. Wyoming, with just over a half-million people, has the same number of senators — two — as California, which is home to nearly 40 million.

As the popular vote has become increasingly polarized along an urban-rural divide, that has worked to the benefit of Republicans, who dominate in many less populated states.

The 50 Republican senators now serving received 63 million votes in their most recent elections, while the 50 Democratic senators were the preference of 87 million voters, according to a calculation by Michael Ettlinger, director of the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

Public opinion on abortion has remained rather stable in the 49 years since the court ruled on Roe v. Wade. According to Gallup, 21 percent of Americans thought abortion should be illegal in all circumstances in 1975, compared with 19 percent in 2021. Twenty-two percent thought abortion should be legal under any circumstance in 1975, compared with 32 percent in 2021. The plurality — 54 percent in 1975 and 48 percent in 2021 — said abortion should be legal under certain circumstances.

But the prospect of overturning Supreme Court precedent yields a more definitive polling result. A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted last week found that 54 percent of Americans think the 1973 Roe decision should be upheld, while 28 percent believe it should be overturned - about a 2-to-1 ratio. That matches other recent polls that have shown significant support for maintaining the legal status quo.

Advertisement

Despite the national picture broadly in favor of Roe, conservatives have argued for decades that the court should get out of the way and let popular will prevail in the states. In their view, Roe v. Wade, which mandated that women have the basic right to abortion, obstructed the ability of state legislatures and governors to make their own determinations.