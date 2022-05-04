If Roe goes, so will the filibuster. But it won’t be today — and it won’t be the Democrats

In theory, Democrats could enact a federal law right now if they wanted. They have a trifecta – majorities in the US House and Senate, and a Democratic president. Democrats don’t even have to start from scratch to pass such a bill.

Repealing Roe, after all, doesn’t impose a national law as it relates to abortion rights. It kicks the question back to every state to make up their own laws, or even to Congress to craft a federal law.

In the wake of the report Monday night that the US Supreme Court appears on the verge of overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling next month, Democrats on the national level have a clear path forward – and it’s one they won’t take.

Advertisement

A bill making abortion legal across the nation has already passed the House. It is sitting in the Senate. If all Senate Democrats agreed to go forward, they could probably have that bill become law in days. But not all Democrats are on board.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The problem is that the Senate would have to eliminate the filibuster, which currently requires 60 votes in the 100-member body to pass anything not related to the budget or a presidential nomination. In a 50-50 Senate, it’s hard to get 60 votes for anything. If the filibuster rule were gone, 51 votes would be all that’s required.

Technically, there are enough Democrats to rescind the 150-year-old practice once and for all. If all 50 Democrats voted to eliminate it, and if Vice President Kamala Harris were there to break a tie, then it would be gone.

But some are reluctant. Notably, Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin want to keep the filibuster in place. They believe doing so is better for the country.

This inability to get rid of the filibuster has also resulted in other key Democratic legislation stalling, like gun control laws and a voting rights bill.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the Senate floor that he will call a floor vote that would essentially force the issue on the filibuster. Sinema released a statement suggesting that the filibuster has protected abortion rights and she wasn’t in favor of scrapping it now. Manchin, who voted for two of the Supreme Court justices who reportedly back overturning Roe, repeated to reporters Tuesday he wasn’t going to do away with the filibuster on this issue, either.

So for now, if someone wants the filibuster gone, they should give up waiting for Democrats to do it. It’s not happening at the moment with them in charge.

However, if Roe is repealed, it could very well happen the next time Republicans take over Washington. In their case, the goal would be not to protect abortion, but to ban it. This could happen as early as 2025 – in three years.

After all, if the court gets out of the way on the issue next month, the same logic that says Democrats could pass a national abortion legalization bill with the filibuster rule out of the way would also suggest that Republicans could pass a national abortion ban that way.

Such a move would be in keeping with a Republican Party that has been much more aggressive than Democrats in political maneuvers in the past 15 years. Yes, it was Democrat Harry Reid, the former majority leader, who ended the filibuster on judicial nominations nine years ago, but that was only because Republicans were using the filibuster all the time. Then, Republicans went further by not even holding hearings for a Supreme Court nominee by Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Sure, it’s possible that not every Republican will go along with such a scheme. If Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney are still all in the Senate, they may want to keep the filibuster, or back a state’s rights approach on the matter. But Republicans may end up with a majority large enough to still have the votes after those three voted no.

While this might happen, there are big reasons why Republicans might ultimately hold off. Structurally speaking ,the filibuster is much more beneficial to Republicans than it is to Democrats. Because of the way the Senate is made up — two senators for every state no matter the size — Republicans have recently held Senate majorities while actually representing a minority of the nation.

Ending the filibuster would mean that while they could get abortion banned in the nation, Democrats could just turn around and make it legal and then do damage to Republicans on a host of other issues.

The conventional wisdom until recently was that Roe would never be overturned and the filibuster would never be scrapped. But within a few years, both could be gone.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.