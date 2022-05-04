A shock wave is felt over future of abortion rights

I am a primary care physician working in a women’s health center. For more than two decades, patients have shared with me their most intimate stories, their hopes and fears and struggles as they seek to do the right thing for their health and their lives. Women have told me of horrific abuse, of medical catastrophes, of depression so severe they struggled to get out of bed. They have wept over pregnancies that they could not fathom continuing. Through it all, I have tried to partner with my patients to help them make the decision that is the best for them and their loved ones.

The leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a devastating attack on a fundamental right to make decisions about our bodies, our futures, our lives. As a women’s health doctor, I am furious at the Supreme Court’s reach into the most private realms of medical care. Over my years of medical practice, I have been humbled by the thoughtfulness and integrity of women facing intolerable circumstances. And so, I know that choices about pregnancy belong squarely with the person who is pregnant.

Dr. Eve Rittenberg

Brookline

The writer is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a primary care physician at the BWH Fish Center for Women’s Health. The opinions expressed in this letter are solely her own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Brigham and Women’s Hospital or Harvard Medical School.





Those with less means will be exposed to greatest danger

Recent legislation in several states further restricts a woman’s reproductive rights. As one of a small, and decreasing, number of physicians who provided gynecological care in the era prior to Roe v. Wade, I would like to share my perspective gained from that experience.

In the 1960s, I was an intern in a city hospital serving those unable to afford care. During a month on gynecology, I provided care for close to 40 women with life-threatening complications related to so-called street abortions. Two of my patients died: a 14-year-old girl and a 39-year-old mother of 12. These women, after deciding to terminate their pregnancy, had no choice other than the street. They deserved skilled care and compassion but were inequitably exposed to great danger; concurrently, women with sufficient finances, connections, and support obtained safe abortions elsewhere.

A woman’s decision regarding her pregnancy is influenced by personal beliefs. This difficult choice should be free of the threat of medical risk and legal punishment.

The recent legislation will primarily affect women rendered vulnerable by issues related to finances, geography, and family support. The laws will have relatively little effect on those with resources in those areas. They will be potentially fatal to less fortunate women.

Dr. Ronald J. Anderson

Wellesley





Women’s movement needs to take to the streets again

I was horrified to wake up to my daily Globe informing me that the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has given women the right to decide their own destinies for almost 50 years (“Leaked draft opinion would overturn Roe,” Page A1, May 3). I was one of the thousands who were hospitalized as a result of an illegal abortion, while thousands of other died. I was also part of the powerful women’s movement that took to the streets for this right and many others, such as child care, access to jobs held solely by men, equal pay for equal work. Women again must take to the streets in massive numbers, as we did in the 1960s and ’70s.

In addition, the press must stop calling the current Republicans “conservatives.” To be conservative means to follow established precedent. In overturning a decision of 50 years standing, not to mention other decisions essentially overturning fundamental democratic voting rights, the court of today clearly reflects the will of current Republicans who have shown themselves to be not conservative but in fact the radical right. Don’t let them turn the clock back.

Susan Jhirad

Medford





The leak is a trial balloon — let’s burst it

The leak of the draft opinion in the Supreme Court abortion decision, a move that is being called “unprecedented,” is probably a trial balloon to judge public reaction. It is incongruous that, in state after state, the party of individual liberty is poised to limit women’s, and all people’s, rights to satisfy the ultra-religious who form an important part of the Republican base.

It is now up to the majority of Americans who support abortion rights to make their voices known before the decision is final. The justices must be shown that the legitimacy of the court is on the line.

Barry Needalman

Framingham





Trump’s place in all of this

The news that the Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade has arrived with a snarling and menacing visage. It was made possible by Donald J. Trump, who made three appointments to the court in his four years. Ironically, Trump’s own jaunty self-revelations have made it legitimate to wonder, if not ask, as Maureen Dowd of The New York Times did during the 2016 presidential campaign, whether any woman he’d been involved with had had an abortion. “Such an interesting question,” Trump said at the time. “So what’s your next question?”

L.K. Lundwall

Westminster