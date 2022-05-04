Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 after collision with David Pastrnak

The Hurricanes were forced to replace goaltender Antti Raanta during the first period of Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Bruins with what the team was calling an upper-body injury.

Raanta was run into by David Pastrnak less than eight minutes into the game. On the play, Pastrnak was chasing a puck that had been dumped into the Carolina zone, and Raanta came out of the net to try and clear it. Pastrnak slowed as he got closer to Raanta, but still ended up colliding with the netminder.