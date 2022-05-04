fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 after collision with David Pastrnak

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated May 4, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Carolina goalie Antti Raanta is on his knees after a collision with David Pastrnak in the first period of Wednesday's game.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Hurricanes were forced to replace goaltender Antti Raanta during the first period of Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Bruins with what the team was calling an upper-body injury.

Raanta was run into by David Pastrnak less than eight minutes into the game. On the play, Pastrnak was chasing a puck that had been dumped into the Carolina zone, and Raanta came out of the net to try and clear it. Pastrnak slowed as he got closer to Raanta, but still ended up colliding with the netminder.

With starter Frederik Andersen already sidelined because of a lower-body injury, third-string goalie Pyotr Kochetkov came into the game to replace Raanta.

Advertisement


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video