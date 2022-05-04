David Pastrnak ran into the Hurricanes goalie, and it shifted momentum in Game 2 loss for Bruins

The Bruins also didn’t have an answer for the Hurricanes aggression, which included a heavy, high hit by Andrei Svechnikov on defenseman Hampus Lindholm late in the second period. It was a big loss for the Bruins, and Lindholm, likely concussed, could be out for a while, possibly the remainder of the postseason.

Once again unable to handle Carolina’s abundant speed and opportunistic scoring touch, the Bruins fell behind by two goals in first period en route to suffering a 5-2 loss that left them in an 0-2 deficit in their best-of-seven first-round series with the former Hartford Whalers.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Bruins were back on Tobacco Road Wednesday and their playoff season all but went up in smoke.

Advertisement

A rash of Bruins penalties three times set up the Canes on five-on-three power plays. One sure way to lose at any time of the season: place the opposition two men up on the advantage.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In a throwback look to the Bruins-Maple Leafs series of 1969, the Bruins in the second had four men in the penalty box. Bruins fans of a certain age, forced to squint, swore they saw Johnny “Pie” McKenzie serving a double minor for roughing. Forbes Kennedy already had been tossed for the night.

The Bruins entered the night knowing they had to be more aggressive, especially in the offensive end, along the walls and around the net.

With less than eight minutes gone in the first, and working with a power play, they got overzealous and lost control of the night.

David Pastrnak, racing in to track down a home run pass from the neutral zone by Taylor Hall, clipped Antti Raanta’s left leg, dropping the Hurricanes goaltender flat in the crease.

Raanta, leaking blood around his mouth, headed to the room and was done for the night, relieved by Pyotr Kochetkov. It negated the power play, and it set the stage for a gargantuan momentum shift the Canes’ way.

Advertisement

In less than eight minutes, the Canes had a 2-0 lead, setting up a stranglehold in the series.

The home run pass attempt by Hall came, in part, due to the trouble the Bruins have had on their power-play entries. The long feed got the puck in deep, but the Pastrnak-Raanta incident immediately negated the step forward.

The Bruins’ Poseidon-like power play went 0 for 3 in the opener. They went 0 for 39 during a stretch in which they were stymied across 12-plus games (and 66 minutes, 4 seconds) into the final week of the regular season.

“We’re stubborn on our entries,” said a frustrated coach Bruce Cassidy.

The PP units focused on a more dump-and-chase mentality when breaking into the offensive zone. Conventional wisdom is for teams to try to use the manpower advantage to make plays over the line, maintain puck possession rather than lob it to the backwall and then play the retrieval.

But to see entry after entry get denied — and the Canes ranked No. 1 on the PK in the regular season — then the dump-and-chase game becomes the “break glass in case of emergency” option.

“Go get it … win the puck battle … and get your offense going that way,” said Cassidy, relating the simplified approach to what is more commonly seen in five-on-five situations. “Eventually you hope that backs them off the blue line because they know we are throwing it behind them … maybe that opens a little bit of ice in front of them and hopefully that’s the tradeoff.”

Advertisement

Flattening the goalie was not part of the plan.

Other observations from Game 2:

▪ The Bruins likely have lost prized blueliner Lindholm.

Late looking up as he handled a puck behind the blue line, Lindholm got hammered by an oncoming Svechnikov on the forecheck at 17:11 of the second.

“The Hammer” went down in a heap upon contact, and then again when he tried to get back on his feet. His legs wobbly, he was steered off the ice by teammates Jake DeBrusk and Hall.

No immediate word on Lindholm’s condition. But Svechnikov drove his left shoulder under Lindholm’s chin. He appeared to be concussed.

▪ The Canes have two gears: fast and faster. No one in the league plays like them. And they execute at speed. Anyone new to coach Rod Brind’Amour’s laser show system needs time to adjust.

“Yeah, yeah, for sure,” said Max Domi, acquired from the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline for some extra moxie. “When I first got here, there were like 20 games left, and the coaching staff just said, ‘Whatever you do, just get used to this, get ready to go, and that was [right away].’ Overall, you get your feet wet, and it takes some time for sure.”

Advertisement

The speed game places the obvious demand on condition, strength and endurance, but there is also a mental component.

“A little bit of both,” noted Domi, “you know, just getting the lungs, the speed and legs, and then correlate that with your brain to make the right decisions and right reads. It just takes some reps and experience.”

The Bruins aren’t slow, but they haven’t been the equal of Carolina’s fast-forward approach.

▪ Both goals in the first had the Canes short-circuiting Bruins attempts to get the puck out of the zone. Again, speed.

They are also good at forcing pucks in deep, be it by playmaking over the line, dumps, or taking possession off a faceoff. It can be very difficult to disrupt their cycling game.

“Just staying in our system,” said Charlie McAvoy, aske how best to defuse the Canes’ cycle. “I think, defensively, that’s our strong suit as a team. Once they start cycling, I think we all know what our job is, our responsibility, so for us it’s to sort thing out — use communication and just stick with out system.”

Add Charlie Coyle: ”Eliminate their time and space when we can. We can’t let them wheel around — when you’re keeping teams to the outside, it’s not a big deal at all. Even if they have possession, it’s not too big of a deal. It’s kind of what we want. They have to come through us if they want to get anything out of it.

Advertisement

“But they’re good at what they do. They throw a lot of pucks to the slot, so we have to have our wingers down [toward the net], everyone helping out … sticks in the lane and just being ready for those pucks into the slot.”

▪ The Canes connected for their two goals on only six shots against Linus Ullmark, in net for his second straight start. Cassidy opted for Ullmark redux in Game 2 rather than turn to rookie Jeremy Swayman.

“Swayman’s played well, and we talked about at some point we’ll probably use both [goalies], but I didn’t see this being the reason why.”

Opting to go with Ullmark also set up the possibility that calling on Swayman for Game 3 would mean playing a rookie in a series that stood 0-2. Not ideal.

One factor to keep in mind: Game 4 will be a 12:30 p.m. start Sunday. If Game 3 were to go deep into OT, it’s possible Cassidy would make a change in for Game 4 simply because of a shorter recovery time between starts.

“He played really well the last six week … and his stats back that up,” added Cassidy, referring to Ullmark’s 9-1-0 run at the end of the regular season. “Their pucks [in Game 1] had eyes. They do put a lot of pucks to the net. So the challenge is fighting to find them. I’m not going to say anticipate deflections, but you have to stop the first shot and understand you are going to get some action at the net … and he did a really good job with that in the second half [of the season].”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.