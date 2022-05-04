Diamondbacks overcome Madison Bumgarner’s ejection to edge Marlins

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino .

Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins, 8-7, on Wednesday after lefthander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.

It was Bumgarner’s second career ejection. He also was thrown out on June 11, 2018, for arguing balls and strikes.

The Marlins scored two runs in the seventh and eighth to take a 7-6 lead. But the Diamondbacks rallied in the ninth, completing a three-game series sweep.

Daulton Varsho hit a one-out single against Anthony Bender (0-3) before Smith connected for his third homer of the season. Ian Kennedy got three outs for his third save.

Jesús Aguilar had three hits for Miami, which dropped its fourth straight game. Berti and Bryan De La Cruz each drove in two runs.

Cardinals’ Wainright a one-hit wonder

Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Kansas City Royals, 10-0, to take their four-game season series.

Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out single to Michael Taylor in the third against the weak-hitting Royals, whose only other baserunners against the 40-year-old right-hander came on a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk.

Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for St. Louis and finished with three RBIs, one of them coming against struggling Royals starter Kris Bubic (0-3), who retired just one batter before he was pulled after 24 pitches.

Teaming up for the 310th time, Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina tied the Braves’ Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for the most team wins by starting battery mates with their 202nd together. Wainwright and Molina need just six more starts to match Spahn and Crandall for second in history behind Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Tigers.

The final scheduled game between the cross-state rivals this year was moved from a night game to the afternoon because of the threat of rain, though sprinkles still fell on the sparse Kauffman Stadium crowd midway through it.

Clevinger impressive, but Guardians falter

Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as the San Diego Padres edged the host Cleveland Guardians, 5-4, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac (1-3), and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games — all on the road.

San Diego reliever Steven Wilson (3-0) got the win despite walking two in the fifth, and Taylor Rodgers pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

It was a solid return for Clevinger, who had Tommy John surgery not long after pitching in Game 1 of the NLDS two years ago. Facing his former team and Plesac, one of his closest friends, the righthander allowed three runs and four hits.

Clevinger was just an out away from potentially getting a win before being pulled after 95 pitches by manager Bob Melvin. Clevinger, who spent four-plus seasons with Cleveland before being traded in 2020, was leading 3-1 when he walked Myles Straw with one out in the fifth. He put on José Ramírez with two down before being replaced by Wilson, who gave up a walk and Josh Naylor’s tying two-run single.

Verlander helps Astros sweep Mariners

Justin Verlander turned in another solid start and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win.

Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6⅔ innings for the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Michael Brantley had two RBIs as the Astros continued to roll with their first sweep this season, a day after helping Dusty Baker become the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins.

Houston star Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin area on an at-bat in the fourth inning and stayed in the game to single but was replaced at second base to start the fifth. The team said he left the game with right groin soreness.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh to snap a scoreless drought of 24⅓ innings for the Mariners after they were shut out in the first two games of this series. They couldn’t get much else going at the plate Wednesday as they lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Tigers edge error-prone Tigers

Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit’s three-run fifth inning, and the host Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader. The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save. Detroit’s bullpen, which entered the game with a major league-best 1.97 ERA, tossed 4⅔ scoreless innings. Dillon Peters pitched 3⅓ innings for Pittsburgh, stretching his season-long scoreless streak to 16⅔ innings. Bryse Wilson (0-1) struck out six in 3⅔ innings, but was charged with the loss as Pirates lost for the sixth time in seven games . . . Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets, 9-2. Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout. The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. The World Series champions began the day with a .212 batting average with runners in scoring position after they managed just four runs in a doubleheader sweep by the Mets on Tuesday. Mets righthander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5⅓ innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies . . . The Cincinnati Reds claimed righthander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Dugger, 26, pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5⅓ innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday . . . Formula 1 car racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez threw out ceremonial first pitches before the Marlins home game against the Diamondbacks. Verstappen and Pérez will participate in the inaugural Miami F1 Grand Prix on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

