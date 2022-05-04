EMass girls’ lacrosse: Medfield’s Kelly Blake headlines Players of the Week

Kelly Blake, Medfield — With four goals and five assists against Medway, Blake propelled the No. 6 Warriors (7-1) to a 19-1 win. She added eight goals, five assists, and 10 draw controls in a 20-7 victory over defending state champion Dover-Sherborn.

Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior scored eight goals and added two assists in a 16-4 win over Georgetown, and she added nine goals in a 17-6 victory over North Reading to pace the Generals (4-4-0).

Bailey Lower, Nantucket — The registered six goals in the “Stick it to Cancer” game against visiting Martha’s Vineyard, and added five goals and five assists for the Whalers (7-1) in a 17-3 win over St. John Paul II.