Entering Game 2 vs. Hurricanes, Bruins had exceled at bouncing back this season

Going into Game 2 Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, after letting Game 1 turn sideways in a 5-1 loss, the Bruins kept that in mind.

Until April, they were the only team in the NHL that hadn’t lost three straight games in 2021-22.

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the Bruins’ signatures during the regular season was not letting losses pile up.

“Since I’ve been here, part of the culture in the room is we don’t let things slide,” said defenseman Charlie McAvoy. “I think it’s a mind-set that, in the regular season especially, we don’t let things compound as far as losing games consecutively.

“It’s our mentality to get back on track right away. And we tend to do a good job with that. Obviously, in the playoffs, you know, it’s even more crucial to get back on track faster.”

Coming in, the Bruins were 16-34 in best-of-seven series after losing Game 1. They were 22-28 in Game 2 after trailing, 1-0.

The Hurricanes have had the Bruins’ number this season, sweeping the regular-season series overwhelmingly and winning the playoff opener in similar fashion.

The first adjustment coach Bruce Cassidy made was breaking up the top defense pair. For Game 2, Matt Grzelcyk moved to the top pair with McAvoy. Hampus Lindholm went to the second pair with Brandon Carlo.

“I think there’s a familiarity with both guys now,” McAvoy said of Grzelcyk and Lindholm. “I feel comfortable playing with anyone. I trust whoever my partner is. We’re going to make plays together and we’re going to do the job.”

The Bruins are 2-26 when they fall behind, 2-0, in a best of seven series. Both wins came in the same playoff run. They battled back to beat the Canadiens in seven games in the first round in 2011, then overcame 2-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final against the Canucks.

“I think our guys, they’ve been around,” Cassidy said. “They’ve been through a lot of playoffs. Our leaders — even our young guys like [David] Pastrnak, McAvoy, Carlo — they’ve been through a lot of playoff series. It doesn’t always go the way it’s scripted right out of the gate.

“Sometimes it goes great. You get on a roll, sometimes you’ve got to battle through a little harder. So there’s no easy games. I think our guys truly understand that. And the flip side of that, every game is a new entity, starting over. I think our guys have recognized that.”

Lead story

The Bruins entered Game 2 still not knowing what it’s like to play with a lead against the Hurricanes this season.

They had played played from behind in all four meetings, regular season and playoffs.

The Hurricanes entered Game 2 39-4-6 when scoring first, including 20-1-2 at home. When allowing the first goal, they were 15-16-2 (9-7-2 at home).

The Bruins, meanwhile, are accustomed to being in control. During the regular season, they were 37-10-2 when scoring first, 14-16-3 when allowing the first goal.

“You’re never out of it, but just the comfort level is there for everybody and maybe the other team starts chasing it a little bit,” Cassidy said of playing with a lead. “That’s typically what can happen as the game goes on. And that opens the game up and maybe they get out of their structure a little bit. So you know, there’s advantages on both sides.”

Foligno Clancy nominee

Nick Foligno was chosen as the Bruins’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who “exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.” Foligno regularly made virtual visits to local children’s hospitals. Inspired by their daughter, Milana, Foligno and his wife, Janelle, started the Heart’s Playbook Foundation devoted to heart health ... Cassidy and the coaching staff watched Tuesday’s games at the team hotel. They didn’t make it through the Penguins’ triple-overtime win over the Rangers. “Saw the highlights, though,” he said. “Interesting game.”

