Game 25: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

After posting their second shutout of the season, the Red Sox continue their three-game series with the Angels at Fenway Park on Wednesday.
Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez smacked solo home runs in the 4-0 win on Tuesday night. The Angels were blanked for the second straight day.
Garrett Whitlock is set to make his seventh appearance of the season and third consecutive start for the Red Sox.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
ANGELS (15-10): TBA
Pitching: LHP Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.19 ERA)
RED SOX (10-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 0.54 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Angels vs. Whitlock: Kurt Suzuki 0-1, Taylor Ward 0-1
Red Sox vs. Detmers: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Red Sox starters have allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of the last 12 games (1.75 ERA, 12 ER/61⅔ IP), including eight runs total over their last 10 (49⅔ IP, 1.45 ERA).
Notes: Whitlock has worked well in both starting and relief roles this season, striking out 20 while allowing just one earned run in 16⅔ innings. Wednesday will mark Whitlock’s second career appearance against the Angels. He struck out the side in one inning during a Boston loss last July 7. … Detmers earned his first win of the season Thursday against Cleveland. He worked five innings of two-hit, one-run ball, with four strikeouts. … Rafael Devers the only player in the majors with multiple hitting streaks of at least nine games in 2022. He has at least one hit in 21 of his 24 games this season.
