Packers and Giants will compete at London stadium Oct. 9

Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers’ first international regular-season game. It’s an early start at London’s Tottenham soccer stadium on Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. That makes it 2:30 p.m. in London. The Packers said the team will have a limited amount of tickets available for season ticket-holders to buy through a drawing. The prices and seat locations aren’t available yet. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London, with a capacity of 62,850.

Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport suring a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.. They will officially be inducted Jan. 20.

Tennis

Nadal reaches third round at Madrid

Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open. Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (6-4) opening win at home. Nadal could face a quarterfinal against Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, and a semifinal against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or former No. 1 Andy Murray.

French Open prize money up

Total French Open prize money will be about 7 percent higher this year than it was for the last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 — with an increase of 35 percent for players who lose in the first round of singles — but the singles champions will each receive slightly less than they did three years ago. The French Tennis Federation announced it will hand out a total of roughly $46 million) in 2022.

Soccer

Maradona shirt for ‘Hand of God’ goal nets $9.3 million at auction

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for $9.3 million, the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. Auctioneer Sotheby’s sold the shirt in an online auction that closed Wednesday. It did not identify the buyer.

