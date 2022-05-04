Red Sox pummeled by the Angels’ six-run outburst in the 10th inning

The Red Sox had this game against the Los Angels seemingly in the bag, then they didn’t. Aided by a bullpen implosion, the Sox absorbed a 10-5 loss at Fenway Park Wednesday night.

Some observations from the game:

▪There have been 20 blown saves in the ninth inning this year. The Red Sox have seven of them. Xander Bogaerts mauled a solo shot toward Lansdowne Street in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. But the bullpen coughed it up. Hansel Robles allowed consecutive one-out walks to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Lefthanded reliever Jake Diekman took over with two outs in the frame and yielded an RBI single to Jared Walsh that tied the game up again, 4-4. Walsh’s swings got better throughout the nine-pitch at-bat, in part, because Diekman’s pitch-mix became predictable. He threw seven straight sliders (eight total) to the lefthanded-hitting Walsh and hung the final one that Walsh steered on a line to right.

The Sox couldn’t get any movement in the ninth, sending the game to extras. Matt Barnes, who has been buried in the Sox’ bullpen, had yet another forgettable outing.

With the automatic runner on second, Taylor Ward, the pinch hitter, scorched a two-run homer that gave the Angels a put the Sox away. Hirokazu Sawamura took over after Barnes relinquished a single to Trout and walked Ohtani. Sawamura allowed an RBI double and three-run homer to Walsh. In all, the Sox bullpen allowed eight runs seven of which came after the eighth inning.

▪ Garrett Whitlock came out humming in his start Wednesday against the Angels.

He zipped through the top of the order in 1-2-3 fashion, striking out Brandon Marsh, Trout, and Ohtani to begin the first frame. Whitlock is the first pitcher this year to fan both Trout and Ohtani in the first inning. The last pitcher to do accomplish the feat was Tampa Bay’s Collin McHugh in May of 2021. Through three innings Whitlock saw the minimum (nine batters), striking out six of them. The Angels swung 20 times in the first three innings with 11 of them ending in swings and misses.

Through four innings that total went to seven of 10 batters going down by the strikeout. The Angels didn’t have a base runner until the fifth inning with one out when Jared Walsh stung a 3-2 sinker off the Green Monster in left-center.

Until then, Whitlock had not allowed a ball out the infield. With two outs in the frame, though, Whitlock surrendered a tape-measure homer to Angels catcher Max Stassi that hit off the billboard in left-center for a two-run shot, tying the contest, 2-2.

Nevertheless, Whitlock turned in a stellar outing. Manager Alex Cora hoped to get five innings out of Whitlock and the righthander gave him just that, striking out a career-high nine in that span.

▪ In the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday’s matchup with the Angels, Trevor Story belted a sacrifice fly to center field that just missed being a homer. It was a sign that Story, who had scuffled to this point, was on the right path. He had taken swings over the last two weeks or so that showed he was finding his timing despite the lack of results. This was another example.

On Wednesday, he finally reaped his reward, hitting the ball hard with a pair of doubles off Angels’ Reid Detmers. The first scored Bobby Dalbec and Chrisitan Arroyo, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The second, an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, scored Arroyo to break a 2-2 tie.

The most important piece to this was that they were both to the pull side, Story’s strength. The first double came on a line drive to the left field corner. His second double came off the Green Monster. Story is a career .626 hitter when he puts the ball in play via a line drive or a fly ball.

