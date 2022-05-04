Rotation decision due on how to best utilize Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck on Texas trip

“The goal is to maximize their talent,” Cora said Wednesday before the second game of a three-game set against the Angels. “Regardless, if one guy starts or the other [is] out of the bullpen, use them in leverage spots for as long as possible. I think, so far, we have accomplished that.”

Manager Alex Cora would like to have a set rotation when the Red Sox visit Texas next week to play the Rangers. He has used Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock in both roles as a starter and a reliever. But moving forward, Cora wants to increase the stability of his pitching staff. Whether the Sox choose either Houck or Whitlock as a starter, it’s clear the other is likely to go to the bullpen.

Whitlock got his second start of the year Wednesday. Houck is available out of the bullpen and will piggyback Whitlock if needed. If he doesn’t pitch Wednesday, Houck will piggyback Rich Hill, the starter for Thursday’s series finale with the Angels. The Red Sox have two days off next week — on Monday prior to the Braves series, and Thursday before the series with the Rangers. That will be the end of the string of off days, which explains why the Sox want to stabilize their rotation.

The unvaccinated Houckmight disrupt that consistency when the team plays in Toronto due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. Whitlock stepped up in the rotation when Houck was placed on the COVID-19 restricted list last Monday ahead of the team’s visit with the Blue Jays for a four-game series.

If the Sox elect to go with Houck, then clearly they don’t see his choice as an issue. The righthander said he’s ready to serve in whatever capacity the team needs — be it as a starter or reliever. The righthander said he doesn’t see a difference in the roles.

“Honestly, you just out there and do your job,” he said. “You have to go out there and throw strikes no matter what and pound the zone.”

There is a slight difference, though, between Houck the starter and Houck the reliever. Houck can sometimes lose the strike zone. As a starter, that can be a recipe for disaster that results in a high pitch count, forcing the Sox to go to the bullpen early. As a reliever, though, Houck has more wiggle room to just let his stuff play.

“We’ve been talking about him pounding the strike zone,” Cora said. “When he comes out of the bullpen, hitters are in swing mode. He can throw the two-seamer down and they swing at it and he can expand with the breaking ball and they swing at it. As a reliever, it’s kind of just stuff.”

With all that said, Whitlock might be a sure-bet to stay in the rotation. He struck out the first four hitters he saw Wednesday night, including Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon.

But as to the question of where the Sox feel Whitlock is more valuable, next week’s decision will make that clear.

Shohei Day

Shohei Ohtani is still scheduled to pitch Thursday. It will mark his first ever start at Fenway.

“Like I said yesterday, he’s the best athlete in baseball,” Cora said. “The talent is off the charts. He’s been great for the game. Obviously, he pitches against us tomorrow. We have to do what we have to do but from afar, it’s great to see the people here yesterday, just came here to see him.”

Rehab setback for Taylor

Josh Taylor (back) was at Fenway again to receive treatment. Taylor suffered a setback while on a rehab assignment . . . Chris Sale has been throwing short bullpens. Cora indicated Sale has been limited to two bullpens per week. The team has yet to discuss live batting practices with Sale. . . Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers received their 2021 Silver Slugger Awards prior to the game . . . Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Michael Wacha will start this weekend’s series against the White Sox.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.