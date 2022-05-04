Stephen Curry, Ja Morant enjoying challenge of battling in West semis

Morant countered in a big way in Game 2. He also made sure to get in Curry’s ear after tying the best-of-seven playoff at one apiece.

Prepare to have some fun in this series.

Stephen Curry had a message for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. after the Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I was able to return that message ... saying the same thing,” Morant said after equaling his postseason high with 47 points in Memphis’ 106-101 win Tuesday night. “I always say, this is my favorite matchup playing against a guy like him, a great talent. Yeah, it’s going to be a battle.”

Curry and Morant have been dueling going back to last year’s play-in game. Morant and Memphis won on Curry’s home court to clinch the eighth seed. Starting with that game, only one of seven meetings have been decided by double digits.

In this semifinal, Morant has outscored Curry in each game. The NBA’s Most Improved Player missed a layup at the end of Game 1 in a 117-116 loss that ate at Morant until he got back on the court Tuesday night.

Morant scored 14 points in the first quarter. But he was at his absolute best in the fourth despite taking a shot to his left eye going for a rebound late in the third period — it even took him a few minutes to see well enough to get back on the floor.

The Grizzlies trailed 89-86 when Morant got started. He converted a three-point play after being fouled by Draymond Green to tie it with 6:11 left. Brandon Clarke added two free throws and then Morant took over, scoring the last 15 points for the Grizzlies over the final 4:16.

The dynamic guard shot 6 of 11 in the fourth, including 1 of 3 outside the arc. He also made all five free throws, scoring 18 of Memphis’ 29 points. Morant was the only Grizzlies starter on the floor during a personal 15-6 run he reeled off while surrounded by reserves, with Jackson fouled out, Dillon Brooks ejected, and Desmond Bane dealing with a sore back.

The Warriors lost Gary Payton II to a broken left elbow early in the game. He started to help defend Morant, and Green said they just need to “guard him better.”

Golden State also needs to shoot better. The Warriors were 7 of 38 from 3-point range, with Curry and Klay Thompson combining to go 5 for 23. Curry said they’ll be ready for the next round of this prize fight after feeling they let one slip away. Game 3 is Saturday night in San Francisco.

“It’s going to be a long three days with that feeling, but we understand what we need to do and how we need to play and the things we need to focus on, and commit to that come Saturday,” Curry said.

Nuggets need more than healthy Murray, Porter to contend

Michael Malone says the Denver Nuggets realize they won’t transform into NBA title contenders simply by getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back on the court.

Denver’s coach said the Nuggets need to vastly improve on defense, whether that’s through attitude adjustments or player acquisitions.

Thanks to an historic season by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets won 48 games despite Murray missing the entire season while recovering from ACL reconstruction and Porter missing the final 73 games and the playoffs following back surgery.

The Nuggets lost to Golden State in five games in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs with their two max players looking on in street clothes from the bench.

Malone called this “a huge offseason” for the Nuggets, who aim to surround Jokic with the proper supporting cast to capitalize on his prime years.

“Everybody wants to just say, ‘Well, it’s just Michael and Jamal coming back healthy.’ And that’s just a starting block, but it doesn’t end there,” Malone said. “We have a window and I think windows are only open so long. We have a 27-year-old phenom who will hopefully soon be named a back-to-back MVP.

“We have to capitalize while we have a special player in Nikola and do everything that we can as an organization — and I know we will — to put the best players around him to give ourselves the best chance to win the world championship.”

That starts with becoming a tougher team to score on.

“Our defense against Golden State was not good enough,” Malone said. “I think we had the 16th-ranked defense in the playoffs, which is dead last.”

During the season, Malone noted, Denver allowed 17½ points per game on turnovers, “so we fuel teams’ breaks, we give them easy baskets.”

“And then in the half-court, our inability to guard one-on-one, contain the ball, led to a lot of rim attacks and I think we were 30th in opponents’ rim field-goal percentage. We were 29th in blocks per game,” Malone said.

“That’s a bad combination if you struggle to guard the ball on the perimeter and you don’t have Dikembe Mutombo blocking shots behind you.”