Westford boys’ volleyball team extends winning streak to nine

After defeating Lincoln-Sudbury Friday night, and then avenging their only loss of the season in Monday’s five-set conquest of Lowell, the second-ranked Ghosts extended their winning streak to nine with a gritty 17-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-10 win over No. 5 Newton South Wednesday.

The Westford boys’ volleyball team entered the week knowing this would be one of its most difficult stretches of the season.

Westford Academy's Matthew Zegowitz (27) makes a return against Newton South's Zach Weiss and Zachary Meurer in the second set of Wednesday's Dual County League match in Newton.

The Lions (6-3) jumped out to a commanding two-set lead behind nine kills from UCLA-bound senior Jaidin Russell. Westford rallied from there, and the superb setting of Aarush Singh was crucial in the victory.

Singh finished with 40 assists and no errors to lead the Ghosts (9-1). He was a calming presence in the middle of the visitors’ attack who set up 8 of the team’s 15 fifth-set points. Even after falling behind early in the match, the senior setter knew the team just needed to remain locked in throughout the comeback.

“We didn’t come all this way, we didn’t come back from 2-0 down, just to go out now,” Singh said. “So we just stayed focused.”

Singh was one of the difference makers, but he was quick to praise the defense from a hard-to-break back line.

“The back row really came through in those last three sets,” Singh said. “They got everything up, and the game doesn’t work if the back row doesn’t work. They were instrumental in the success and, when they’re working, and we’re working, everyone just gets excited, and we play well.”

Westford coach Brandon Eang changed the game plan, asking his team to speed up the attack. The adjustment worked, and seniors Jake Aylward (15 kills), Tejas Kudva (8 kills), and Matthew Zegowitz (9 kills) formed a formidable trio at the net.

This match is yet another victory in the Dual County League gauntlet for Westford.

The Ghosts came into the year with the goal of losing only two matches. After the team dropped its first contest of the season, Eang said something changed within the Ghosts, and that progress showed Wednesday night.

“Our goal is to take the DCL if we can,” Eang said. “Actually, our goal was just to only lose two games, two matches. And we lost the first one, and that kind of reset our mentality. I think overall we responded well.”

Lowell 3, Lawrence 0 — The Red Raiders (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a Merrimack Valley Conference sweep behind stellar play from setter Alex Chau (42 assists), outsider hitter Izaviah Hong (15 kills), Tyrell Lout (12 digs), and Ceasar Joseph (10 kills, 7 blocks).

Boys’ lacrosse

Archbishop Williams 14, Bishop Stang 2 — Zac McClay tallied two goals and five assists, and Mike Batchelder and Nick Buccella each netted three goals and an assist to lead the Bishops (5-7) to a Catholic Central League victory. Sean Velozo scored his first varsity goal, and Brady Sullivan made 10 saves.

Foxborough 13, Attleboro 6 — Lincoln Moore scored six goals and had three assists to lead the Warriors (5-5) to a Hockomock League win.

Melrose 8, Winchester 7 — Stephen Fogs scored the winner to lift the Red Hawks (5-6) to a Middlesex League win in overtime.

Oliver Ames 13, Milford 6 — Wyatt Fritchman (4 goals, 4 assists) and Ben Reardon (5 goals, 3 assists) led the offensive output, and Ryan Moore (2 goals, 2 assists) scored his first two varsity goals to help the Tigers (4-7) to a Hockomock League win.

Reading 15, Stoneham 2 — Robbie Granara (4 goals, 1 assist), Colby Goodchild (2 goals, 1 assist) and Eamon Centrella (2 goals, 1 assist) led the scoring to push the No. 13 Rockets (8-3) to a Middlesex League win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 16, Cardinal Spellman 3 — Kendall Herrick (3 goals) and Brenna Vitelli (2 goals, 3 assists) led the Shamrocks (10-0) to a Catholic Central win against the Cardinals.

Brooks 19, Groton 9 — Kate Coughlin (7 goals) and Lydia Tangney (6 goals) paced Brooks (7-2) to an Independent School League win.

Foxborough 19, Attleboro 1 — Mya Waryas collected her 100th career point and Paige Curran netted her 100th career goal for the Warriors (8-3) in the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 10, Georgetown 9 — Haley Hamilton netted six goals, Kara O’Shea delivered three goals and two assists, and Riley Clarke had two tallies for the Generals (5-4) in the Cape Ann win.

Medfield 18, Dedham 2 — Kerry White and Harper Foscaldo scored three goals each to lead the No. 6 Warriors (8-1) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 16, Matignon 6 — Abigail Ryan (5 goals, 2 assists) paced the Phoenix (2-4) to a Catholic Central win.

Swampscott 15, Beverly 14 — Scarlett Ciciotti, Brooke Waters and Coco Clopton tallied four goals and two assists each to lift the Big Blue (5-2) to a narrow Northeastern Conference win.

Softball

Greater New Bedford 16, Bourne 1 — Lena Tsonis (4 for 4) belted two home runs, drove in six runs, and Kylee Caetano (4 for 4) had two RBIs to power the No. 9 Bears (13-0) to a South Coast Conference win. Madison Medeiros (2 strikeouts, 0 walks) allowed two hits and one earned run, raising her record to 12-0.

Medway 10, Westwood 1 — Freshman Olivia Klaus (3 for 4) drove in four runs, and sophomore Nina Pacella (3 for 4) scored four to lead the Mustangs (6-3) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Girls’ tennis

Thayer 9, BB&N 6 — Eloise Daniello won at third singles (6-2, 6-4), Meg Corry took fourth singles (6-3, 6-0) and the two teamed up at second doubles (8-5) to clinch the Independent School League victory for the Tigers (3-4).

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.