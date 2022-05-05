After three-year respite, ‘Gentleman Jack’ remains a force

The good news is that “Gentleman Jack” is finally back on HBO with season two after three years.

The great news is that it remains as compelling as season 1, with Suranne Jones continuing to be a force of nature as Anne Lister in 1830s England. Lister, for those who haven’t seen the show, was a gender-nonconforming lesbian living relatively openly for the time, blazing a trail with her fierce intelligence and her willpower. She kept a coded diary about her love affairs, which forms the foundation of the action.

If you’ve seen “Gentleman Jack,” you know that the show, from Sally Wainwright of “Happy Valley,” “Scott & Bailey,” and “Last Tango in Halifax,” is not quite a polite, conventional period drama. It’s modeled in some ways after its top-hatted heroine, as it charges forward with energy, unencumbered by the rules of the time.