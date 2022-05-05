Author readings around Boston May 8-14

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
W. A. Harris (”Zero to Birth: How the Human Brain Is Built”) is in conversation with Joshua Sanes at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Alejandro Varela (”The Town of Babylon”) is in conversation with Adam McGee in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Damien Echols and Lorri Davis (”Ritual: An Essential Grimoire”) are in conversation with Seane Corn at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Dustin Hansen (”The Legend of the Dream Giants”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Mai Kim Le (”Worlds Apart: My Personal Life Journey through Transcultural Poverty, Privilege, and Passion”) is in conversation with Chris Chanyasulkit virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Village Library.
TUESDAY
Dennis Duncan (”Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age”) reads at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Gene Luen Yang (”Dragon Hoops”) reads at 4 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Robert Buderi (“Where Futures Converge: Kendall Square and the Making of a Global Innovation Hub”) is in conversation with C.A. Webb in person at 5:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Don Winslow (”City on Fire”) is in conversation with Joseph Finder in person at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $10 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Mieko Kawakami (”All the Lovers in the Night”) is in conversation with Anna Zielinska-Elliott in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Will Jawando (“My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole”) is in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Edward Hirsch (”The Heart of American Poetry”) is in conversation with Kim Garcia in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . T. M. Blanchet (”Herrick’s End”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Rachel Barenbaum (”Atomic Anna”) is in conversation with Deborah Norkin virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Goodnow Library . . . Amor Towles (”The Lincoln Highway”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Amor Towles (”The Lincoln Highway”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Chloe Maxmin and Canyon Woodward (”Dirt Road Revival: How to Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends On It”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kim Kelly (”Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor”) is in conversation with Nick Juravich at 7 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Robin T. W. Yuan (“Red Bishop”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Public Library . . . Stuart Dischell (”The Lookout Man”), Martin Edmunds (”Flame in a Stable”), and Tom Sleigh (”The King’s Touch: Poems”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop (tickets are free for virtual admission or $5 for in-person admission).
THURSDAY
Xiran Jay Zhao (”Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5) . . . Rebecca Caprara (”Doppelgänger Danger”), Nicole Lesperance (”The Dream Spies”), and Gregory Mone (”Atlantis: The Brink of War”) read in person at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Jennifer Saint (”Ariadne” and “Elektra”) is in conversation with Yangsze Choo at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Adrienne Celt (”End of the World House”) is in conversation with Kristen Arnett at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rachel Mannheimer (”Earth Room”) is in conversation with Richie Hofmann in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Tyler Green (”Emerson’s Nature and the Artists: Idea as Landscape, Landscape as Idea”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Michaeleen Doucleff (“Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us about the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans”) is in conversation with Deborah Farmer Kris at 7 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Charles Wheelan (”Write for Your Life: A Guide to Clear and Purposeful Writing (and Presentations)”) reads at 7 p.m. at Hingham Public Library.
FRIDAY
Clint McElroy (”Goldie’s Guide to Grandchilding”) is in conversation with Carol McElroy at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Clare Mac Cumhaill and Rachael Wiseman (”Metaphysical Animals: How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Life”) read at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Steve Yarbrough (”Stay Gone Days”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Glyn Maxwell (”How The Hell Are You?”), Philip Nikolayev (”Letters from Aldenderry”), and Andreea Iulia Scridon (”Night with a Pocketful of Stones”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (tickets are free for virtual admission or $5 for in-person admission).
SATURDAY
Scott Rothman and Mika Song (”Mako and Tiger: Two Not-So-Friendly Sharks”) read at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Taline Badrikian (”Perfectly Piggy”) reads in person at 10 a.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . Lisa Robinson (“The Sweetest Scoop: Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Revolution”) is in conversation with Jacqueline Davies in person at 11 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Loree Griffin Burns (”Honeybee Rescue: A Backyard Drama”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Mosab Abu Toha (”Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza”) is in conversation with Naomi Shihab Nye at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Frederick Gorham Thurber and Amy Thurber (”In the Wake of the Willows”) read in person at 2 p.m. at South Coast Almanac . . . Laura Braunstein (”Inkubator Crosswords: 100 Audacious Puzzles by Women and Nonbinary Creators”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $5).
