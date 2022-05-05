Building a house and ‘Building a Bridge’

For decades, Julián’s life consisted of long bus rides between his ramshackle home in Mexico and El Paso, Texas, where most of his family lives. But the bus company thinks he is now too frail to make the trip alone, so Sosa accompanies him back to his village of San Juan del Río where he is engaged in building a new house. He says the project is for his blind son Jorge, with whom he shares a bedroom in their fly-blown abode (in a kind of memento mori , Julián passes the time swatting at the pests), or maybe it’s for his children or grandchildren, or for whomever wants it. The house, it seems, has passed from the realm of concrete aspiration to elusive metaphor.

At 45, Julián buried his 39-year-old wife and told God that he would like to live to 50 but no longer. Now he is pushing 90, and most of his seven children have left their home in Mexico for the United States and started their own families and lives. One of his grandchildren, the filmmaker Iliana Sosa, tells Julián’s story in the limpid, emotionally deep, and poetically resonant documentary “ What We Leave Behind . ”

Not that it isn’t hard work. Julián helps as much as he can, bemoaning his failing abilities. The laborers pile up cinder blocks and labor at the minimalist structure at a leisurely pace while Julián good-naturedly carps at their slowness and lethargy. (“These workers are so damned patient they get nothing done,” he grumbles.)

Meanwhile Sosa, off camera, queries her grandfather, and sometimes her Uncle Jorge, about their lives. She asks the kind of questions a child might ask — deceptively simple, provoking and profound. How did Julian feel when his wife died? She is puzzled that he expresses no sorrow. How did his photo end up on a US worker’s ID with his brother-in-law’s name? The answer reveals some of the harsh truths about Julián’s youth working as a migrant laborer after World War II. Was he afraid of death? “There is more time than life,” he says with resignation.

Sosa’s style seems, at first glance, as basic and unadorned as the construction of Julián’s house but is in fact more elegant and subtle. In one sequence, she recalls a tale Julián told her about a woman who tells her suitor that to win her hand he should build her a house with a hundred doors. He does so and they marry. Sosa relates this in voice-over while holding on a long shot of a ruined mansion, presumably the house of the story, with Jorge standing in front of it. Then she cuts to her grandfather’s house still under construction.

It is a melancholy image, perhaps a symbol of the ruins of the past and the dreams of the future.

“What We Leave Behind” screens as part of the DocYard series at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Brattle Theater. The filmmaker will participate in a Q & A after the screening.

Go to thedocyard.com/screenings/lo-que-dejamos-atras-what-we-leave-behind.

Conversion therapy

Directed by Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, “Building a Bridge” (2021) is in part the tale of two Catholic activists and their antithetical approach to one of the Church’s major challenges — how to respond to LGBTQ+ members of the community.

Both had epiphanies regarding the issue.

Michael Voris, by his own account, had been living a life of sin as a gay man in Detroit where he worked in broadcasting. His devoutly Catholic parents loved him but did not accept what they, and the Church, regarded as sinful, perverse behavior. Then his mother came down with cancer, and his brother died. Confronted with these intimations of mortality, Voris reconverted to the faith. He started a media company called Church Militant and presented his now-homophobic views on a podcast called “The Vortex,” “where lies and falsehoods are trapped and exposed.”

The other subject of the film, the Rev. James Martin, S.J., actually had two conversion experiences. He, like Voris, had been involved in a strictly secular profession, making money in the world of finance as a self-described yuppie. Then he read “The Seven Storey Mountain,” Thomas Merton’s 1948 spiritual autobiography about how he took on the life of a Trappist monk. Inspired by the book, Martin shocked his friends and family by joining the Jesuit order. He worked as co-editor of America Magazine, wrote several popular books including “The Jesuit Guide to (Almost) Everything: A Spirituality for Real Life” (2010) and became a passionate gardener.

This relatively placid life was disrupted when he encountered his second road-to-Damascus moment: the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, in which a gunman murdered 49 people. What particularly appalled him was the Church’s silence regarding the tragedy and its indifference to the victims and their families, many of whom were Catholic.

So he authored a book about it in 2017 called “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity.” To his surprise it was a bestseller, and he soon became the spokesperson and advocate for LGBTQ+ souls seeking inclusion in the Church community.

Mascagni and Post alternate between the activities of the two men as they make public appearances, go about their daily lives (Voris drives a Jeep and plays with his cute dog; Martin nurtures flowers and visits his worried mother who asks him if he has a gun), and appear on media outlets espousing their messages. Martin reels from the relentless hate he receives both online and in person, some of it inspired, directly or indirectly, by Voris’s fulminations.

Could a bridge be built between these two? Martin is willing, but Voris seems determined to tear the bridges down.

“Building a Bridge” will release on VOD on May 3 followed by a launch on AMC+ on June 21 and broadcast premiere on Sundance TV on June 26 .

Go to www.buildingabridgefilm.com.

