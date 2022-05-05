Can I learn to love Doctor Strange?

That’s what I thought in my living room Saturday as I sat through “Doctor Strange,” the 2016 movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the surgeon who gains sorcerer superpowers — the kind that make him a hero and a crucial member of the Marvel cinematic universe.

As I watched the film — to prepare for Marvel’s latest release, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — I eye-rolled, squirmed, got up for kettle corn, and occasionally sighed.

Strange was just so smug. He becomes a punchline-delivering team player in more recent Marvel offerings, including 2021′s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But he’s best known (to me, anyway) as Stephen Strange, MD, selfish, puffed-up narcissist. He’s the last Avenger I’d want to be stuck with on a desert island, and I love most Avengers. Thor? Ant-Man? Anthony Mackie as our Captain America? Yes, please. I care about Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), whose Marvel show, “WandaVision,” was lauded by critics and loved by fans. With “WandaVision,” I was immersed in her super-powered grief.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Stephen Strange behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness / Marvel Studios.

But Strange felt like a co-worker I tried to avoid.

Sam Raimi, who directed “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” understands why some Marvel fans might be frustrated with Strange. In fact, he said, this movie — now in theaters — is about putting Strange on a journey to become a superhuman who earns our trust.

“He has a good heart, but he’s obviously a very insecure person because he’s built up this ego around himself,” Raimi said in a recent Zoom interview. Also, “he’s a little smarmy and doesn’t want people to see his weakness.”

Photo by Hussein Katz

Raimi, of course, also directed the early 2000s Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies. It’s hard to find a more “human” — or awkward — superhero.

“Multiverse of Madness” screenwriter Michael Waldron admitted that when he first got involved with the new film about Strange, “I was like, ‘This guy’s kind of a jerk.’” Waldron was behind Marvel’s “Loki” series, and said he has used real people to inspire traits in his super-characters. For Loki, he looked to Steve Jobs. With Stephen Strange, he thought of the late Anthony Bourdain.

“They’re very intellectual and high-minded and arrogant, you might say, but also just the best of what they do,” Waldron said. “It’s earned arrogance, and above all else, they’re adventurers.”

And Strange is still learning how to collaborate.

“He doesn’t think he needs anybody else’s help,” Waldron said. “It’s interesting to suddenly position that kind of character as a central figure within the Avengers, the ultimate superhero team. He’s been forced to collaborate with other ultra-powerful people.”

Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness / Marvel Studios.

He’s now paired with a new hero, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teen who has the power to travel to other realms in the multiverse. Wanda is here, too, still grieving the death of her love, Vision (previously played by Paul Bettany), and longing for a happier reality she desperately wishes were real.

The film takes Strange to other places in the multiverse, where he sees the paths not taken — and he gets to meet other versions of himself.

“At least with [Iron Man], his origin is based around forced self-preservation. He has to innovate that arc because he’ll die if he doesn’t. Whereas Doctor Strange is just like, ‘I’m the best surgeon in the world … I need to be amazing.’”

- Screenwriter Michael Waldron

But let’s back up to the origin story: Strange was a brilliant, ego-driven, competitive, and singularly focused surgeon whose hands were crushed in a crash. Miserable in the aftermath of losing his work, he became cruel. His relationship with his partner, Christine, ended, and his obsession with healing grew. The relationship ended, and his obsession with healing grew. He wound up traveling to Tibet where he found magic and trained under the Ancient One (played in the 2016 movie by Tilda Swinton).

This origin story is part of the problem, explained Ken Reid, podcast host of “TV Guidance Counselor.” “At least with [Iron Man], his origin is based around forced self-preservation. He has to innovate that arc because he’ll die if he doesn’t,” Reid said. “Whereas Doctor Strange is just like, ‘I’m the best surgeon in the world … I need to be amazing.’”

I talked to Reid to help me figure out why I’ve always liked Tony Stark/Iron Man, even though Stark is also an ego-driven alpha. What made him different than Strange? Reid reminded me that once Stark has a super suit, he uses it for good. Doctor Strange, meanwhile, always seems bothered to be asked.

I also called Marvel maven Preeti Chhibber, author of “Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma,” and she agreed that Strange is singularly selfish to start, but she reminded me that his contributions in other films have helped lead us to a better place — in particular, his role in 2017′s “Thor: Ragnarok.” It’s a blip (no pun intended), but Strange is there to keep the world in order, with a dry humor that I’ll admit was actually … charming.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." / Marvel Studios.

“I feel like he shifted for me the minute he showed up in ‘Ragnarok’ with that very short scene,” Chhibber said. “I was like, ‘This is the most I’ve ever liked Doctor Strange.’ It was such a delight.”

The point, she said, is that he’s been growing.

And what better way to become self-aware than to see how you’ve turned out in a bunch of different universes? In “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the character is forced to question himself and his motives. He even faces his own lingering grief over the death of his sister when he was young.

He must consider who he’s trying to save and why.

Strange still screws up, especially with Christine — imagine being stuck with the worst boyfriend (or ex) in every timeline! But Strange is getting there. Slowly.

Raimi promises this is just the start of his evolution, what he called Strange’s “muddled attempt at becoming a better human being.” The director laughed. “He’s so bad at it, though.”

The slow pace is kind of the point, said writer Waldron. Flawed characters, like real people, are still themselves over time, just more self-aware. That’s something he and Cumberbatch talked about as they made the film.

“Benedict was part of that, rightfully so. We talked about Indiana Jones — to what extent does Indy really arc in any of his movies?” Waldron recalled. “Does he become a believer by the end? Maybe. You could say that’s his arc. But there’s not much happening there …”

With Strange, he added, “You don’t have to do a ton to tell a fulfilling story to me with this hero. We just felt like we needed to move him forward a little bit.”

Director Sam Raimi and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange behind the scenes of Doctor Stephen Strange behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness / Marvel Studios.

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.



