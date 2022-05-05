David Gergen on presidents and creating new leaders

In his new book, “ Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made ,” David Gergen recounts the creation stories of the people who have changed the course of history, from Abraham Lincoln to Greta Thunberg. Gergen’s goal? To inspire a new generation of leaders. Gergen knows power well, having been a White House adviser to four presidents. He teaches at Harvard University, where he founded the Center for Public Leadership at the Kennedy School. He also is a senior political analyst for CNN. He lives in Cambridge.

GERGEN: I haven’t had much time to read. It’s been dribs and drabs. I read Erik Larson’s “The Splendid and the Vile” because it was fun but also pertinent to my project. It gave you more of a sense of how [Winston Churchill] interacted with his family and friends and how that provided the context for him to lead. It just moves right along. Now I’m rereading Michael Shaara’s “Killer Angels,” which is about the Civil War.

BOOKS: Have you read a lot about Churchill?

GERGEN: I tend to be a Churchillophile. I’m looking forward to reading Andrew Robert’s “Walking With Destiny,” which I’ve heard so many good things about. I must have a read a dozen Churchill books over time.

BOOKS: What are some of your favorite books on leadership?

GERGEN: Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” and then Nancy Koehn’s “Forged in Crisis,” and Stacey Abrams’s “Lead from the Outside.” I found “Call Sign Chaos” by General Jim Mattis to be very good. I had no idea what a voracious reader he is. When he transferred from one station to the next he would take his books with him, all 7,000.

BOOKS: Do you ever read books about people who made a mess of everything?

GERGEN: Well I recommend Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August,” which is about how we blundered into World War I and the mistakes that were made, to my class. When it came out in 1963, President Kennedy read it, and then ordered that it be put in officers’ quarters around the world. Later that year we had the Cuban Missile Crisis. Tuchman’s work was very important in urging restraint. JFK told his brother Bobby, “I never want it to be said that there’s a book called “The Guns of October.” That speaks to the influence historians can have.

BOOKS: Which presidents have you read biographies about?

GERGEN: Washington, TR, FDR, Lincoln, obviously, and some of the more recent presidents. There’s one about Eisenhower, Fred Greenstein’s “The Hidden-Hand Presidency.” Eisenhower misled people to think he wasn’t that bright but it turned out he was as smart as a whip. He wanted to be thought of as an average guy.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a kid?

GERGEN: I grew up on a dirt road in North Carolina. We had a book mobile that would show up on Saturdays. That’s where I got started and won a couple of prizes for how many books I read.

BOOKS: Have you read the biographies of the presidents you worked for?

GERGEN: I read biographies of all of them. Lou Cannon wrote a great Reagan book. David Maraniss wrote a good Clinton book, “First in His Class.” There’s James Cannon’s book on Ford. Henry Kissinger has a book coming out on leadership. I am interested to see how he handles Nixon as a leader. Nixon wrote a book called “Leaders.” Unbelievably. What I have not done is to wade into the Trump books. I just can’t do it.

BOOKS: What’s it like to read a biography about someone you knew well?

GERGEN: It can be eye-opening. When I read John Dean’s account of Watergate in “Blind Ambition,” I was shocked. He had an office three doors down the hall from me but I never knew he essentially had a Mafia operation going on in there.

BOOKS: Do you have a book you wish more people would read?

GERGEN: I wish more people read Warren Bennis’s books on leadership. One of the things I feel some distress over is if you published a book 10 years ago, it is now considered irrelevant. We are leaving a lot of wisdom behind.

