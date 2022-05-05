Local bestsellers for the week ended May 1

2. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

3. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

4. City on Fire Don Winslow Morrow

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. French Braid Anne Tyler Knopf

7. The Good Left Undone Adriana Trigiani Dutton

8. The Diamond Eye Kate Quinn Morrow

9. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

10. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

2. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil Tina Brown Crown

3. Finding Me: A Memoir Viola Davis HarperOne

4. Write for Your Life Anna Quindlen Random House

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

8. I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood Jessi Klein Harper

9. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers Crown

10. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole Susan Cain Crown

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

4. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Vintage

10. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

7. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

8. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

9. Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin Timothy Snyder Basic Books

10. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life George Saunders Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 1. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.