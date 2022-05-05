Three poetry collections, a Walking Book Tour series, Beacon Press names a new director

On May 14, the local press Arrowsmith launches three new poetry collections into the world. John Okrent, a poet and doctor in the Pacific Northwest, documents the first six months of pandemic life in his debut, “This Costly Season,” a series of diary days of sonnets, moving, human, open-hearted. He shows the fear, the pain and death, and what girds and guides us through it all. “Make America over again. Teach it how to pray. / And by pray , I mean listen . There is always less to say.” “The Invisible Border of Time,” edited by Nidia Hernández, gathers five award-winning stars of Latin American poetry in a bilingual collection, with work by Cristina Peri of Uruguay, Yolanda Pantin of Venezuela, Piedad Bonnett of Colombia, Carmen Boullosa of Mexico, and Rossella Di Paolo of Peru. The poems here are richly sensual, confident, varied, and reveal a potent Latin American force and lyricism. “You are your lips humid with lime, / you are your eyes covered with mist, / you are your delicate hand encircling the doe: / because the sea nests in you,” Boullosa writes. The sea appears throughout: “Underneath, fish fall apart in the sea. / On top, evasive butterflies, / white sails to be recorded, / like young girls parading with no one to look at,” Peri Rossi writes. And Judith Baumel’s collection, “Thorny,” shifts around Europe, especially in Italy, and to the Bronx. “The rags reported what I can’t remember now.” The free hybrid launch takes place Saturday, May 14, at 4:30 p.m. at the Lilypad in Cambridge. Visit arrowsmithpress.com for more details.

Advertisement

Books amid the willows

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Down on the South Coast of Massachusetts, there’s a book club that takes place not in a living room but in an afternoon ramble around the landscape. The Walking Book Tours series, run by South Coast Almanac, pairs local authors, readers, and walking. The next one takes place this coming Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m., in Westport, with author Fred Thurber and illustrator Amy Thurber discussing their book, “In the Wake of the Willows” (Cricket Works). The book is a sequel to the cherished Kenneth Grahame book “The Wind in the Willows.” The Thurbers’ book focuses on the children of the original characters and is set on a New England coastal estuary in the 1920s. Fred Thurber, a nature writer, is deeply attuned to the flora and fauna of the region, its fishes, birds, creatures, plants, skies, and winds, and it’s reflected in the book. When a mysterious stranger arrives at the River, the denizens take guesses at what it might be. “Mr. Rat was convinced it was a Loon. As he explained, the indigenous Cree believed the Loon’s call was the lament of a fallen warrior denied access to heaven.” Mr. Rat’s daughter, however, thinks it’s something “far more sinister.” The book combines natural history with an enchanting story, and Amy Thurber’s lovely illustrations augment the tale. The one-mile walk takes place at 2 p.m., starting at the Westport Point United Methodist Church, 1912 Main Road, Westport. It’s free. Visit southcoastalmanac.com/walking-book-club/ or more information.

Advertisement

A new leader at Beacon

In February, Beacon Press announced the retirement of longtime director Helene Atwan, who’d led the press for 26 years. They’ve recently announced that Gayatri Patnaik has been announced as Atwan’s successor, starting as of the end of July. Patnaik has been at the press for two decades, drawn to it initially as a place that would allow her to “bring my full self as a Brown, queer immigrant,” she said in statement. In her time at Beacon, she’s acquired 200 books, publishing work by Imani Perry, Cornel West, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, among others, and created and launched the series “Queer Action/Queer Ideas,” and “ReVisioning History.” As Atwan said in a statement, “The press simply could not be in better hands.”

Advertisement

Coming out

“The Search for the Genuine: Selected Nonfiction” by Jim Harrison (Grove)

“2 A.M. in Little America” by Ken Kalfus (Milkweed)

“Valleyesque” by Fernando A. Flores (MCD x FSG Originals)

Pick of the week

Sarah Shahzad at Longfellow Books in Portland, Maine, recommends Quan Barry’s “We Ride Upon Sticks” (Vintage): “This book is so much more than the sum of its parts. I could tell you that it’s a literary version of a John Hughes movie (with the welcome addition of race and gender diversity), an immorality tale, if there’s such a thing, and a brilliantly constructed experiment in narrative voice. All of these are accurate if inadequate descriptions, and they won’t prepare you for the hilarity you’re in for.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.