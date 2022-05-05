Bank regulators aim to narrow gaps in access to loans

The proposal — released jointly Thursday by the Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — would refine rules that make sure banks are carrying out their responsibilities in all parts of the country, including in rural areas or in Native American communities.

The action comes as the Fed is under growing pressure to foster an economy that works for all Americans. The Fed’s blunt tools, like interest rates, can’t narrow specific racial and economic gaps. But a historic 1977 law known as the Community Reinvestment Act gives the Fed some crucial tools to address gaps in the banking sphere, especially for low- and moderate-income households and businesses.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve and other top banking regulators are moving to revamp an anti-redlining law to help expand access to credit, investment, and banking services, especially for communities of color.

Advertisement

The long-awaited changes would also give the 45-year-old law a modern upgrade. The last major revisions to these regulations were made in 1995, and changes to the law are considered long overdue since the rise of online banking and closures of physical bank branches, which disproportionally leave lower-income Americans with less access to financial services.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The proposal tweaks standards for larger banks vs. smaller ones and looks at how fairly larger banks, in particular, conduct business in mortgage and small business lending.

The law was originally intended to encourage banks to lend in low-income neighborhoods. It requires regulators to look routinely at banks’ lending practices for low- and moderate-income borrowers, so that people with less money still have access to loans to buy houses, cars, and make other purchases.

The Fed’s new efforts to refine the law come in the wake of the pandemic, when Americans’ ability to get stimulus payments or unemployment benefits often depended on their ability to access financial services. In a statement, Fed Governor Lael Brainard noted that most Americans received stimulus payments through direct deposit. But people without bank accounts had to wait for debit cards or paper checks to come through the mail, and they often paid hefty fees to cash those checks once they arrived.

Advertisement

And, when it came to accessing credit, small businesses generally had an easier time accessing loans from the Paycheck Protection Program — a multibillion-dollar government effort to help small businesses survive temporary closures and layoffs during the height of the pandemic — if they already had a relationship with a bank, Brainard said.

“The pandemic demonstrated clearly the importance of access to financial services for low and moderate income households,” her statement said.

Agency officials emphasized the benefit of having each of the regulators unveil a proposal together, so that the rules can apply across the entire banking industry. Officials are accepting public comment on the proposal through Aug. 5. It’s unclear what parts of the framework could change, but one top Fed official already noted some hopes for improvement.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said there were “several provisions” that would impose higher costs on banks, namely those with assets above $10 billion, by requiring them to collect and report extensive new information on deposit accounts, car loans, banking services, and branches.

“While I support issuing the proposed rule for public comment, there are significant unanswered issues posed by the proposal. Fundamentally, we do not know if the costs imposed under the proposal will be greater than the benefits,” Bowman said in a statement.