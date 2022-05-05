Boeing to move headquarters to D.C. area from Chicago

Boeing Co. plans to relocate its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, from Chicago, a long-anticipated move that would put one of the nation’s largest defense contractors near federal government decision-makers in Washington.

An announcement could come as soon as next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the information. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Boeing executives said in 2020 that they were open to relocating the world headquarters from the Chicago office tower that has served as the company’s home base for about two decades. Its new building overlooking the Pentagon had been speculated to be the next headquarters, particularly with the Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun and several other senior leaders based on the east coast.