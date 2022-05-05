Wayfair shares tumble pre-market after larger-than-expected losses

Shares of e-commerce companies from Etsy Inc. to Shopify Inc. tumbled in premarket trading Thursday after weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings results and forecasts deepened concerns that the pace of online shopping has slowed.

Etsy sank as much as 13% after providing second quarter gross merchandise sales forecast that fell short of analysts’ expectations, while Canada’s Shopify dropped 16% in New York trading after merchandise volume and revenue for the first quarter couldn’t meet analyst expectations.

The flurry of disappointing results and guidance follows Amazon Inc.’s historic rout last week after the tech giant reported a revenue forecast that came in below what Wall Street had projected. Amazon’s shares have slumped 32% from its peak in July, wiping out about $600 billion in market value.