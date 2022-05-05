Beat Brew Hall reopens in Harvard Square; R.F. O’Sullivan & Son returns to Somerville

Somerville’s R.F. O’Sullivan & Son (282 Beacon St.) returns after a yearlong break with its signature burgers (try the maple bacon and fried egg version), plus a Fenway frank with peppers and onions; a bar pretzel with beer cheese; steak and cheese eggrolls; and, yep, a few salads. Visit daily from 4 p.m.

Reopenings: Beat Brew Hall returns to Harvard Square (13 Brattle St.) on Friday, May 6, after a two-plus-year hiatus due to COVID. Chef Ryan Skeen calls his menu “New Cambridge Cuisine”: sesame and white bean dip with piquillo peppers on charred flatbread; brisket and smoked sweet potatoes; a burger with malted bacon jam, smoked tomatoes, bleu cheese, and truffle aioli. The restaurant also hosts all kinds of live music. Visit Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

Beer gardens: Hingham’s Derby Street Shops (92-98 Derby St.) partners with Untold Brewing for a summertime beer garden on their green, launching on June 4. Visit with your furry companions on Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. for beer, wine, lawn games, live entertainment, and “yappy” hours with Polkadog bakery. Scan a QR code to order from Derby Street’s restaurants (Cava, Legal C Bar, Nomai, and others).

Markets: The first Seaport Summer Market (85 Northern Ave.) kicks off on Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15, and runs on select weekends through the summer (June 10 through June 12, July 8 through July 10, and Aug. 5 through 7). Browse art, décor, pet accessories, prints, and more — then dine al fresco with menus from Tuscan Kitchen, North East of the Border, The Fat Cactus, Naughty Waffle, and Jaju Pierogi, all from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

New locations: North Andover’s Bird & Wolf (1268 Osgood St.) is no longer nesting in suburbia. The steakhouse-style cafe and restaurant with hydroponic garden towers and a well-known chef (Jay Murray from Grill 23) is moving to a Financial District location later this year, says owner Xochitl Bielma-Bolton.

