The Jar Festival plans to unite Boston over stand-up and poetry

These salons, like all in-person events hosted by The Jar, follow a “convener” model. One person buys tickets for themselves and five other people: a plus-one, two people with whom they often experience culture, and two people with whom they don’t often experience culture — “people who may not look like them, love like them, pray like them, be of the same age, socioeconomic [status], whatever that might be,” said Ben-Aharon.

The festival began on April 29 with a “salon” — which The Jar cofounder Guy Ben-Aharon describes as “ultimate dinner parties” held at a private home — featuring playwright Aya Ogawa. She performed a new work, “Meat Suit,” about the trials and tribulations of motherhood.

The Jar, a Boston-based organization that fosters discussions among diverse communities about works of art, is hosting a lineup of events as part of its inaugural Jar Festival, finishing off with an event featuring Boston poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola.

“The festival is really a way to celebrate, in a more time-intensive way, building this community and really showing what Boston can do,” said Ben-Aharon. “The Jar is really an intervention, as a way of inviting people to do something they may be a little uncomfortable with, but to make it comfortable.”

All events include the sharing of an artwork, a conversation within the groups that came together, and a conversation among different groups. The Jar, which held its first event in September 2019, is designed to “desegregate one of the most segregated cities in the country, in a way that’s really joyful,” said Ben-Aharon.

“The art really allows people to be more vulnerable,” Ben-Aharon said. “Boston is a city that often connects with itself and one another through the intellect — and The Jar is much more interested in connecting through the heart.”

The remaining festival events will all be held at the More Than Words bookstore in the South End. On May 12, stand-up comedian Gianmarco Soresi will take the stage, and on May 13, stand-up comedian Maysoon Zayid will be the headliner. On May 20, Olayiwola will lead an evening of verse. Tickets for all of these events run $60 ($10 a head) and can be found at jumpinthejar.org/upcoming.

To practice what it preaches, The Jar puts an emphasis on cultivating diverse leadership: 80 percent of the board of directors is BIPOC, 30 percent were not born in the United States, and 75 percent earn less than $150,000 in yearly household income.

“We’re not helping ‘the other,’ someone else — we’re building community for each other. So there’s full skin in the game,” said founding board member and current board chair Samantha Tan, who hosted the April 29 salon at her Dorchester home. “There’s not the pressure to solve anything. We’re just resting in each other’s stories.”

Zenub Kakli, who is emceeing the May 20 event with Olayiwola, said the convener model lends itself well to inclusion.

“Immediately, people walk into the space feeling invited, because they have been invited,” she said. “What’s really lovely about it is that if you want to be a steward of this community, you can. There aren’t a lot of barriers to do so.”

Kakli, the daughter of Pakistani immigrants, said The Jar is sorely needed now because of the isolation wrought by the pandemic.

“I think people are really hungry to connect,” she said. “When you consider the past two years, some people have experienced a certain type of loneliness that maybe they hadn’t experienced before. So I feel that there’s a real appetite for an organization like The Jar.”

