A luxury getaway in Maine, a way to rent gear on the road, and a new national parks guide

Catch an art show on Newbury Street in between your shopping adventures. PunkMeTender — also known as Paris-born and now LA-based artist Romain Lefebvre — uses resin, crystal diamond dust, spray paint, fire, acrylic, aluminum, and wood to create vibrant mixed-media pieces. His show at Pellas Gallery runs through June 18 and includes graphic acrylic pieces on wooden panels that combine his roots in street art, graffiti, photography, and fashion. The show also features two NFT works from the artist’s Punk Angels collection, combining the artist’s signature butterfly wings with hundreds of hand-drawn traits (NFT — or non-fungible token — works have a digital ID and come with exclusive ownership rights). Kylie Jenner recently commissioned a large lilac butterfly piece from PunkMeTender for her Kylie Cosmetics line. www.pellasgallery.com

A luxury getaway in Maine

Visit the Bar Harbor area before the summer crowds descend. The Claremont in Southwest Harbor offers a spring getaway package from May 19 through June 30, when travelers receive a 15 percent room rate discount and a $50 dining credit per stay. The historic 6-acre hotel sits at the mouth of Somes Sound (the East Coast’s only fjord) and was completely renovated in 2021. It has 12 cottages, four suites — including a new floating houseboat suite — a new four-bedroom property (Harbor Rose), a tucked-away house overlooking the water, and 34 guest rooms. During your visit, enjoy the outdoor heated pool, spa, croquet club, and onsite eateries, and then drive just 2.5 miles to Acadia National Park. Blackout dates May 28-30; several properties excluded. The Claremont remains open through Oct. 23. Rates start at $341. 207-244-5036, theclaremonthotel.com

Renting gear on the road

With supply chain issues such a problem — and outdoor gear so pricey to buy and transport — consider renting adventure equipment through Black Tie Ski Rentals. The ski and snowboard rental delivery company now delivers summer gear to visitors in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Vail and Telluride, Colo., and Sun Valley, Idaho — some of the west’s top adventure destinations. Each location provides different options. Rent anything from a Kawasaki motorcycle, Yamaha dirt bike, or Toyota 4Runner to a stand-up paddleboard in Mammoth. Telluride offers Marin, Norco, Yeti, and Giant mountain bikes; Jeep Rubicon 4x4 and Jeep Wrangler vehicles; SOL paddleboards (including PFD, paddle, and helmet); and even sunshades, camp coolers, and festival chairs. Get a hybrid Jeep Rubicon 4x4 delivered to you in Sun Valley or, at all locations, a RAD power bike — a great way to get out and explore an area. Prices vary. www.blacktiesummer.com

Long Beach, Calif., hosts Scuba Show 2022, May 14-15. Considered the nation’s largest dive-specific consumer expo, it allows attendees to learn about underwater photography, animal behavior, and common diving mistakes; take a diving or dive instructor course; and learn about family-friendly dive resorts worldwide and kids’ camps, including a dive camp in Bonaire (pictured). Handout

Family-friendly scuba show

Bring your kids to California and meet a professional mermaid, see the latest scuba gear, and learn about family-friendly dive resorts and programs. The Long Beach Convention Center hosts Scuba Show 2022, May 14-15, considered the nation’s largest dive-specific consumer expo. Learn about underwater photography, animal behavior, kayak diving, and common diving mistakes — or take a diving or dive instructor course. Also discover top dive destinations from the Philippines to Antarctica. Kids can help paint a mural and create sea-themed stickers with a local artist, climb into a real shark cage, meet costumed sea creatures, and find out about learn-to-dive programs for ages 8 and older. Kids Sea Camp will give away three $500 dive-training grants for ages 10 to 17 through an essay contest (go to https://tinyurl.com/padiessaycontest). Tickets $20-$78 ages 14 and older; free 13 and under. www.scubashow.com

Michael Joseph Oswald’s new book is a fun and informative resource on the country’s 63 national parks. Each entry provides historical and practical information, maps, park highlights, recommended driving routes, and available activities — and even worthwhile attractions, lodging, and resources just outside park boundaries. Handout

A new national parks guide

Whether you’re an armchair traveler, a weekend warrior, or an avid explorer, pick up Michael Joseph Oswald’s stunning new book, “Your Guide to the National Parks” (Stone Road Press, 2022). This fun and informative resource — written by someone who’s spent years exploring national parks on foot and by kayak, bike, and car — includes colorful, eye-catching photos that will make you want to hit the road. The introduction includes a handy “best of” section listing top spots for everything from backpacking to stargazing and sunset views, and a section with suggested trips based on the time of year; the rest of the book includes chapters for all 63 national parks, organized into seven geographical areas. Each national park entry provides historical and practical information, maps, park highlights, recommended driving routes, available activities (little icons — from cross-country skiers to kayakers — make it easy to read and navigate the different sections), and even worthwhile attractions, lodging, and resources outside park boundaries. $28. Pick it up at L.L. Bean or Barnes & Noble, or through www.stoneroadpress.com.

Keep items clean and charged

Eliminate germs and bacteria on your most frequently used items—from face mask to car keys — in five minutes with the new Accell Power UV Sanitizer. The EPA-certified device uses ultraviolet light to kill germs. Just place your cellphone, keys, jewelry, watch, mask, baby accessories, or other small items in the rectangular device and hit the button for five or 10 minutes of sanitizing; the company claims the sanitizer kills 99.9 percent of common germs and bacteria. Add a drop of aromatherapy oil in the unit before sanitizing to freshen up your mask or other items. Also place any Qi-enabled device on top of the unit for 15-watt wireless charging. Currently available for $40.30 at Amazon.com. www.accellww.com

