She danced her way into her dream job

Morgan Bullock in El Salvador in 2019. Handout

Morgan Bullock remembers the first time she saw “Riverdance” live on stage. It was at a performing arts center in Vienna, Va., and she knew, then and there at 11 years old, that she wanted to be a part of it. “I had been dancing since I was 3 and tried all different forms of dance, but didn’t connect with any of them,” she said. “When I saw Irish dancing for the first time, I fell in love with it and decided to dedicate all of my time to it.” When she was a teenager, the Richmond native participated in a weeklong “Riverdance” summer school program. Then, in 2020, Bullock posted TikTok videos of herself doing Irish dance routines to hip-hop songs that caught the attention of “Riverdance” directors who asked her to audition. She was invited to join the tour in the United Kingdom last year (“a dream come true,” she said) and in March began the 25th anniversary tour in the United States, which will stop at the Boch Center Wang Theatre May 10-15. Bullock, 22, who put graduate school (for elementary education) on hold for this opportunity, is the troupe’s first Black female dancer. She said in a phone call from Wilmington, N.C., where she was performing, that growing up, she “didn’t see anyone who looked like me” in the “Riverdance” cast. “It’s extremely important to me, and an honor, to be that person for others,” she said. “And not just for young Black girls, but for anyone who has an interest in something – not just Irish dancing. Hopefully people see me up there doing what I’m doing and it could inspire them to try something that might be a little bit outside of the box for them.” We caught up with Bullock, who lives in Richmond when she’s not on tour with “Riverdance,” to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? El Salvador. I was able to experience a completely different culture and language. I went for a week in September of 2019 with a friend who was living there at the time and had such an amazing time and got to see things I never would have had I not gone.