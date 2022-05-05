Zendaya debuts new look in Boston on the set of ‘Challengers’

Zendaya may have missed the Met Gala on Monday, but that doesn’t mean she spared the public a major beauty moment.
In Boston on the set of her latest film, “Challengers,” the superstar actress debuted a new bob-style haircut this week. Zendaya has been spotted around Boston over the last few months, shopping on Newbury Street, grabbing coffee at Tatte with boyfriend Tom Holland, and stopping for selfies with fans. Now, those on the lookout for the “Euphoria” star won’t have her long locks as reference.
Wearing baggy sweatpants and a large puffy jacket (it was unseasonably cold in Boston earlier this week), Zendaya rocked her new light brown chin-length bob. She held a green smoothie in one hand, and a leash for her dog, Noon, in the other. Noon appears to be in the background, in the arms of an assistant.
Advertisement
Zendaya on the set of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘CHALLENGERS’ https://t.co/8UKsJwE4ru— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 3, 2022
Zendaya, 25, last month explained her absence from the Met Gala, telling Extra TV, “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis.”
“Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me By Your Name” fame, tells the story of Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player-turned coach who helps her husband, Art (Mike Faist of “West Side Story”), go from mediocre tennis player to world-famous Grand Slam champion, according to Variety. The film also stars Josh O’Connor of “The Crown.”
In a recent interview, Guadagnino said “Challengers” would be filming in Boston through May and June, and that it would premiere in 2023. MGM Studios acquired rights to the film, according to Deadline, and Amy Pascal, Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Pictures are producing.
Justin Kuritzkes wrote the script, according to Deadline.
Zendaya with fan Boston pic.twitter.com/scg7FHh1et— Gabriele (@glowzendayaa) May 5, 2022
Zendaya with fans in Boston yesterday! pic.twitter.com/9CjuQykQPF— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) May 2, 2022
Zendaya really has short hair. It’s not a wig this time 👀 pic.twitter.com/EgsA8B54ji— WERKit4Z - Fan Account ONLY (@dumas1000) May 3, 2022
Zendaya and Tom in Boston recently ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZczjLopBlM— BREE RUNAWAY 𒊹︎ (@qIijah) April 28, 2022
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.