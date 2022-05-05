Zendaya debuts new look in Boston on the set of ‘Challengers’

Zendaya may have missed the Met Gala on Monday, but that doesn’t mean she spared the public a major beauty moment.

In Boston on the set of her latest film, “Challengers,” the superstar actress debuted a new bob-style haircut this week. Zendaya has been spotted around Boston over the last few months, shopping on Newbury Street, grabbing coffee at Tatte with boyfriend Tom Holland, and stopping for selfies with fans. Now, those on the lookout for the “Euphoria” star won’t have her long locks as reference.

Wearing baggy sweatpants and a large puffy jacket (it was unseasonably cold in Boston earlier this week), Zendaya rocked her new light brown chin-length bob. She held a green smoothie in one hand, and a leash for her dog, Noon, in the other. Noon appears to be in the background, in the arms of an assistant.