Boston School Committee to decide fate of Mission Hill School. Here’s what to know

The investigation was sparked by multiple complaints from parents that Mission Hill leaders ignored their concerns about bullying incidents, and separately, allegations by five families that one student had repeatedly sexually abused their children.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius proposed closing Mission Hill following last week’s findings from an 189-page investigation report done on the school by law firm Hinckley Allen.

The Boston School Committee is scheduled to vote during a special meeting Thursday night on whether to shutter the Mission Hill K-8 School at the end of the academic year in June.

Here’s what to know heading into Thursday night’s vote:

Boston Public Schools paid large settlement to five Mission Hill School families

In August 2021, a federal judge accepted a settlement for BPS to pay $650,000 to five families who alleged Mission Hill did not properly respond regarding a student’s sexual assaults of fellow students from September 2014 through November 2016, allowing their six children to be victimized, court records show. All children involved were age 4 or 5 in 2014.

BPS admitted no wrongdoing, and the agreement came after the judge ruled the parents’ allegations carried enough weight to “shock the conscience.” The families of two students who brought the initial lawsuit each received $88,527 after attorneys’ fees, and the parents of the four other children received slightly less in damages for each child.

A law firm was hired to investigate allegations of the school mishandling its response to reports of bullying

Following the district agreeing to pay the families the $650,000 settlement, BPS removed four Mission Hill teachers, and hired a law firm to investigate allegations that the school mishandled its response to reports of student bullying and other misconduct. Few details were released about what exactly the bullying allegations entail and the roles of the educators.

Cassellius placed the school’s two “co-teacher leaders,” or co-principals, Jenerra Williams and Geralyn McLaughlin, on paid administrative leave in August after a district investigation, separate from the one involving the settlement, found credible evidence that the school did not take appropriate action after two parents reported their child experienced persistent bullying, resulting in mental and physical harm, between 2014 and 2019. These incidents were separate from those included in the settlement.

This led to more parents coming forward with separate serious allegations, which resulted in Cassellius placing two more teachers on paid leave in early September. She then hired the law firm Hinckley Allen to conduct a “top-to-bottom” investigation and appointed a temporary replacement school leader, Valeria Lowe.

Investigation findings so damning that Cassellius proposes school closure

An investigative report released last week revealed institutional failures that endangered children for years at Mission Hill, including overlooked reports of sexual abuse and bullying.

Investigators said in their report that they learned of even more allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct at the school, as well as additional examples of officials’ lax response to such reports. They said there was “pervasive indifference” by administrators to allegations of serious misconduct, and termed the school a “failed” institution.

Following the release of the report, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office is reviewing the report for “any crimes or incidents where mandatory reporting of sexual assault allegations did or did not occur.”

What next?

Spurred by the recommendation from Cassellius after the recent release of the investigation findings, the Boston School Committee Thursday night will vote whether to close Mission Hill at the end of this academic year. Other city leaders, including Mayor Michelle Wu, have said closing the school is the right decision. Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty on Wednesday also requested for BPS to provide more information about Mission Hill, including a breakdown of total sexual assault and harassment incidents at the school that were reported to the school district.

Cassellius also has said the report will prompt district reforms, including more oversight over pilot schools such as Mission Hill, which have more freedom over curriculum and hiring, to ensure those schools are following necessary rules.

