Celebrate spring with art, flowers, and music

Natick’s “Art in Bloom” event, taking place Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, is a partnership between the Natick Center Cultural District, the Natick Garden Club, and the Natick Art Association. Garden club members will design floral arrangements inspired by works from the art association that will be displayed at the Morse Institute Library from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Live music will promote a positive educational environment for families and encourage creative expression. For more information, go to natickgardenclub.org .

The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester will celebrate spring on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, by pairing floral arrangements with artworks around the museum. “Cape Ann Blossoms” was created in partnership with 20 floral designers from the North Shore and Cape Ann. The event will open with a ticketed gala preview party on Friday, May 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a preview of the flowers decorating the museum. Free guided tours will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with admission. For more information and to plan your visit, go to capeannmuseum.org . In addition, the museum has opened a new exhibit featuring the works of Judi Rotenberg , a lifelong Rockport summer resident and gallery owner who has spent 40 years creating colorful large-scale floral paintings. Her works will be on view until July 3 at the museum, located at 27 Pleasant St.

Advertisement

South Shore Children’s Chorus will perform a spring concert on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at Milton High School Auditorium, 25 Gile Road. The concert features more than 130 student singers performing choral pieces. For tickets or to learn more about the program, go to southshorechildrenschorus.org.

The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group has opened its 18th exhibition at the museum, located at 12 Main St. The exhibit, “Jacki’s Flowers,” honors the memory of artist Jacki Harrington, who passed away last year. It is open to the public through May 29 during gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition includes works that vary in medium, including paintings, sculpture, photography, and more. The art expresses the essence and beauty of nature. Visit rockportartassn.org to learn more about the exhibition and others upcoming.

Advertisement

The Lexington Pops Chorus celebrates 40 years with “Our Comeback Concert,” an in-person performance. The concert will be held on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Hancock United Church of Christ, 1912 Mass. Ave. The concert will feature performances of two compositions by Lexington composers John M. Tarrh and David Archibald. The Lexington Pops Chorus is in its 40th season and has singers from more than 20 towns. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for audience members and performers. For more information, visit lexingtonpopschorus.org.

Snug Harbor Community Chorus will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its first maskless indoor concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reaching for Hope: 25 Years and Still Going Strong!” will be held on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Performing Arts Center, 73 Alden St. A second matinee performance will take place on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell. In commemoration of its anniversary, the chorus awarded Catrina Riker, a 17-year-old vocal student from Hingham, a $1,000 scholarship. Riker will perform a solo at the upcoming concerts, which will feature a wide range of music. To purchase tickets or to learn more about Snug Harbor Community Chorus, go to snugharborcc.org.

Advertisement

South Shore Ballet Theatre will perform the family-friendly “Peter and the Wolf” at its annual 2022 gala. The performance will take place on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at Thayer Academy Center for the Arts, 745 Washington St., Braintree. An additional benefit performance will be held on the same day at 4:30 p.m. featuring pre-professional students and performing arts school graduates. Proceeds from the benefit will support those in need in Ukraine. To learn more about the performances or to make a donation, go to southshoreballettheatre.com.

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com. Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.