East Providence balks at legalizing backyard chickens

“We are a growing city,” East Providence City Council President Robert Britto said at a council meeting Tuesday night. “I just can’t see mixing and mingling with chickens in the city of East Providence.”

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The question wasn’t just whether East Providence should allow people to get chickens. It also about whether East Providence should allow the many people who already have them to do it legally.

After months of debate, the city took up an ordinance that would allow people to legally keep chickens. The proposal would have only allowed hens, not the noisier roosters, with a maximum of six on a property. The purpose is for eggs — no slaughtering allowed. Among other requirements, people would also have to get a permit for it and notify their neighbors. The measure followed broader regional trends of people wanting to keep chickens. For some the chickens’ eggs provide a sustainable food source. For others it’s a form of emotional support.

But the chicken measure could not cross the road to approval, so it got tabled.

Despite Tuesday’s vote, this won’t be the end of the chicken debate in East Providence. The city is being sued by the state Commission for Human Rights for not allowing a woman to keep chickens for emotional support. Jessica Pino submitted medical documentation to the city about her mental disability that her three emotional support hens alleviated, but the city said she still had to get rid of them, according to the suit, which is now pending in federal court.

The passage of an ordinance allowing chickens could have provided the city an easy out from that fair housing and civil rights lawsuit, which was first reported by The Providence Journal. Tuesday’s vote closed the door on that.

Proponents of the chicken ordinance said it would allow people to get closer to the source of their food, in a sustainable way that can build community and teach the next generation where their meals actually come from. People can legally keep chickens in neighboring (and much bigger and more urban) Providence, supporters point out.

“If any of you received any form of communication from my neighbors expressing their bias against chickens, you’ll have to take that with a grain of salt, because they always accept eggs happily and with a smile,” city resident Adam Hall said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “Over the years I’ve given away loads of eggs.”

Opponents, on the other hand, raised concerns about salmonella, rats, and conflicts among neighbors.

“Do you really think that amateur chicken handlers aren’t going to have these issues?” Kathleen Holahan said at the meeting, which was later broadcast on YouTube. “Watching a YouTube video does not make you an expert on anything.”

Councilman Bob Rodericks cast the decisive vote against chickens. Ordinances need to pass two times to become law, and Rodericks had voted for it the first time, but that was just to open up discussion on the matter, he said. When that discussion opened, the calls started flooding in from people who are against chickens.

Rodericks pointed to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which says that while backyard poultry can be fun, the animals can also “carry harmful germs that make people sick.”

Rodericks and Britto were joined in their opposition by Councilman Ricardo Mourato, who raised concerns about attracting rats.

Councilwoman Anna Sousa and Councilman Nathan Cahoon were in favor of allowing chickens, saying their proposal addressed any potential concerns. Mayor Bob DaSilva had also voiced support for allowing them.

After it became clear the ordinance didn’t have the support to pass, Sousa moved to table it, meaning it didn’t come up for a vote at all.

So what happens now? The city, through spokeswoman Patricia Resende, said that with no pathway to legality, every chicken coop will be illegal, and the city will have no choice but to enforce the law.

Others see a live-and-let-live attitude about incumbent chickens in the city, so long as the chicken owners are responsible and the neighbors don’t complain.

“I don’t foresee a great chicken crackdown in the city of East Providence to remove all these animals,” Cahoon said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Indeed: Beth Galligan, an East Providence chicken enthusiast who helped spearhead the issue, said she’ll be keeping her chickens, which have become like part of her family. Her neighbors haven’t made a peep in opposition. She’ll also keep up efforts to make them legal.

“They didn’t vote no,” Galligan said, “so we’re still going to keep trying.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.