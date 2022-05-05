Estranged wife of Adam Montgomery tells his father on jail call that she still loves him, prosecutors say

Kayla Montgomery/s charged separately in an unrelated case with receiving stolen property stemming from guns her husband allegedly stole. He’s charged in that gun case as well. The Montgomerys have pleaded not guilty.

The revelation came during the bail hearing in Hillsborough, N.H. Superior Court - North for Kayla Montgomery, 31, who’s charged with falsely collecting state benefits meant for Harmony. Kayla is Harmony’s stepmother.

The jailed wife of Adam Montgomery - who’s charged with assaulting his daughter Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who disappeared in 2019 and who remains missing - told her father in law on a call this week that she still loves Adam and will “be there” for him, a prosecutor said in court Thursday at the wife’s bail hearing.

In court Thursday, Judge Amy Messer heard arguments on Kayla Montgomery’s motion to be freed on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond. Kayla Montgomery’s been held since her arrest four months ago, as has Adam Montgomery.

One pre-trial condition for Kayla Montgomery is that she have no contact, direct or indirect, with her husband, a condition she tried to violate Tuesday during a recorded jail call with her father in law, when she asked him to relay a message to Adam, according to Assistant District Attorney Jesse O’Neill.

“The message was essentially that still loves him, that she’s going to be there for him, that she’s going to wait for him,” O’Neill said. “I would argue in a context such as this, where each of the two is potentially a witness in the other one’s cases, that affirmation of the relationship is exactly the type of communication that should be prohibited.”

Kayla Montgomery’s lawyer, Paul J. Garrity, told Messer his client had no ill intent during the call.

“The contact or the conversation with respect to Adam comes up in the context of providing pictures of the children to Mr. Montgomery’s father,” Garrity said. “It’s within that context that this brief reference to Adam Montgomery comes up.”

Prosecutors later played the call recording in open court, and Messer took the question of bail under advisement..

Thursday’s hearing came one day after the release of a report on Harmony’s case from the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, which documented failures at every turn by the Department of Children and Families and the juvenile court to safeguard the girl’s well-being. The missteps culminated in February 2019 when a juvenile court judge placed the child in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery, 32, a man with a violent criminal history who had only shown sporadic interest in his daughter.

When Harmony was born in 2014 in Massachusetts, Adam Montgomery was incarcerated, awaiting trial on charges that he shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill. He first met his daughter when she was 6 months old and was brought to the prison for a supervised visit, the report said. Harmony’s mother and Montgomery were never married and were no longer a couple when Harmony was born.

The child was declared missing in December, more than two years after she was last seen in the custody of Adam Montgomery in Manchester, N.H. Investigators continue to search for the Harmony, now 7, and there is a $150,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts told reporters during an unrelated briefing Thursday that the child advocate’s report was devastating to read.

“Everything about the Harmony Montgomery case is a tragedy, and that report by the OCA makes it clear that everybody failed in this case,” Baker said. “I will say that the report also made clear that many of the changes that have been made at DCF since then ... have been implemented, and the report specifically references that.”

Baker said the report also “references the proposal that we made earlier this year to basically have a requirement that every child welfare case that goes before the courts needs to have a guardian ad litem who represents only the interests of the child as one of the participants in this process.”





