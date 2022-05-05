A family fled Afghanistan, and found support in a Wickford, R.I. sponsorship circle

Wickford residents (and sisters-in-law) Natalie Coletta and Maliss Men Coletta are two members of the local sponsorship circle, Task Force Wickford.

Only one other Afghan refugee family has resettled nearby recently. Yet something special has transpired in this small community. A group of residents, mostly strangers, came together to create an informal sponsorship circle. Their mission was to welcome the Nooris, a family from Afghanistan who escaped during the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The seaside village of Wickford is far from an ideal destination for an Afghan family who frantically evacuated Kabul. It doesn’t have the cultural diversity of a big city with a Farsi-speaking community, Halal grocer, or nearby mosque.

“Maliss and I cooked up this idea of ‘house and host’ to foster a community of support around them,” said Coletta, a professor of art history and visual studies at the Community College of Rhode Island who created a video about the Noori family’s story.

“We have plenty in our lives. We can give the Nooris not only economic resources, but human resources,” she said.

Coletta helped to secure temporary housing for the Nooris by renting her property to them at a reduced rate.

Naseem Ahmad Noori, his wife Diana, and their three children Mohibullah, 11, Tasnim, 8, and Hasidullah, 3, fled Afghanistan for a U.S. military base in New Jersey.

Noori, 37, was an auto mechanic working with the U.S. military. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan left many American-affiliated Afghans like him vulnerable to threats from the Taliban.

“The main reason we left was because the U.S. military left. We have the experience of before 2001 when the Taliban was ruling. It was a really bad experience. When the Afghan government collapsed during that time, the civilian people suffered from that situation,” said Noori (through a Dari translator).

“We didn’t have any time to say goodbye to our family. We only took one proper clothing for each of us and got out of Kabul,” said his wife, Diana, 33.

The Nooris are short-term “humanitarian parolees.” They receive the same assistance from resettlement agencies that refugees do, but without a direct path to permanent residency. They have two years to secure citizenship through asylum, a Special Immigrant visa, or Temporary Protective status.

Dorcas International Institute of RI has helped to resettle 310 Afghans in RI, with most living in the greater Providence area. Through the Afghan Relief RI fund spearheaded by the governor’s office, together with the Rhode Island Foundation and the Catholic Diocese of Providence, they raised $1.7 million. Funds went towards food and housing, as well as assistance with transportation and medical needs.

While resettlement agencies across the country provide basics to newcomers like housing and food assistance, English classes and school enrollment, it’s the emotional and social support only a community can provide.

“The first thing we do every day when we see them is ask: ‘Are you healthy? Do you have enough food? Is your shelter good? Are the kids in school?,’” said Task Force Wickford founder Matthew McCoy.

“Whenever we came here and saw the people and the community’s behavior with us, we are really happy,” said Noori.

Task Force Wickford’s main focus is helping the Nooris find long-term housing in Rhode Island. But members of the sponsorship circle also take the Nooris to and from the grocery store or mosque. They help them communicate with their children’s teachers. The sponsors even raised donations when Medicaid wouldn’t cover the cost of Diana’s dental work.

“We are looking face-to-face with a family of five. You see the challenges they are up against. For me, it’s personal. I want them to succeed. If they want to become American citizens, then they need the support to succeed economically,” said McCoy.

“It first starts with housing,” he continued. “As soon as you mention to a property owner, the family you are looking to find housing for is an Afghan refugee, and they can’t go through the normal vetting process of credit check, it becomes a challenge.”

Housing is out of reach for many in North Kingstown, with one-bedroom apartments starting at $922 a month. When the Nooris’ temporary housing ends in July, they may have to relocate to Providence or surrounding urban areas.

“We are concerned about finding a home. Because we know the neighbors, and are happy. We would really like to stay here,” said Diana.

She says the children are given special attention with their English as a Second Language lessons. She worries that may change if they switch schools. The Taliban has recently prohibited girls beyond grade six from attending school. Their daughter Tasnim wants to be a doctor.

“That is why we left Afghanistan,” she said. “We were thinking about their future.”

Sponsor Susan Tash said she “fell in love with the children early on.”

“They are smart, well-behaved, respectful and eager to learn. They are a testament to their parents,” she said.

Each member of the circle has a personal reason for supporting the Nooris. They’re hosting a fundraiser for the family on Saturdayat the Cold Spring Community Center in Wickford.

“Being a veteran, I served 23 years in the Navy. I did not serve in Afghanistan, but I know a lot of people who have,” said McCoy. ”Those that are here made a decision to support the coalition forces. They lost their home, it’s not safe for them to be there, and I think we have a moral obligation to take care of them.”

Bill Brownell calls himself “Naseer’s ‘best friend and father’ in America, and ‘grandfather’ of his children.” As a national champion bicyclist in Afghanistan, Noori has a passion for competitive cycling. He bikes to his auto mechanic’s job four miles each day, and Brownell has taken him on long bike rides traversing the small town’s railways.

As a young refugee child from Cambodia in the 1980s, Men Coletta said a sponsorship circle would have made a big difference in her family’s life.

“If the Nooris’ move elsewhere, it could be worse,” Men Coletta said. “But at least they know something beautiful. And maybe they will seek it again. That’s how I see this being a success.”

