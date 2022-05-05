Fire in Dorchester displaces two people, one person treated for smoke inhalation

Crews responded to the blaze in the rear of 87-89 Codman Hill Ave. at around 11:45 pm., Boston fire wrote on Twitter .

A single-alarm fire at a two-family home in Dorchester Wednesday night displaced two residents and sent one woman to the hospital, fire officials said.

The two-and-a half-story wood-framed home has one apartment on the first floor and another on the second, Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins said in a telephone interview Thursday.

The two residents, a man and a woman in separate units, had already evacuated when crews arrived, Alkins said. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof, according to photos tweeted by Boston fire.

Alkins said the fire was contained to the rear of the home on the second floor and extended into the attic. The late-night blaze left multiple holes in the roof and burned through a window in the back, Alkins said.

He said no damage estimate was available.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the fire, Alkins said.

The woman, who lived on the first-floor apartment, was taken to a hospital by Boston EMS to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, Alkins said. He said the Red Cross is assisting the displaced.

The fire is under investigation by the department’s fire investigation unit, officials said.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.