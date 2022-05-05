Former R.I. state employee charged with theft of 132 checks worth $115k

A former Department of Labor and Training employee was arrested Thursday on charges of stealing more than $115,000 worth of settlement checks that were supposed to go to people who had been misclassified as independent contractors, the state police said.

Wendy Antonelli, 59, of Foster, was arrested and charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, forgery and counterfeiting, and money laundering after an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police Financial Crimes Unit.

As the chief labor standards examiner at the DLT, Antonelli oversaw the investigations of employee misclassification and the distribution of settlement checks for misclassification. That’s when an employer incorrectly deems someone an independent contractor, rather than an employee. Independent contractors generally have fewer benefits and protections than employees, and when someone is misclassified as an independent contractor, they could be entitled to a settlement.