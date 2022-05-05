Former R.I. state employee charged with theft of 132 checks worth $115k

A former Department of Labor and Training employee was arrested Thursday on charges of stealing more than $115,000 worth of settlement checks that were supposed to go to people who had been misclassified as independent contractors, the state police said.
Wendy Antonelli, 59, of Foster, was arrested and charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, forgery and counterfeiting, and money laundering after an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police Financial Crimes Unit.
As the chief labor standards examiner at the DLT, Antonelli oversaw the investigations of employee misclassification and the distribution of settlement checks for misclassification. That’s when an employer incorrectly deems someone an independent contractor, rather than an employee. Independent contractors generally have fewer benefits and protections than employees, and when someone is misclassified as an independent contractor, they could be entitled to a settlement.
Advertisement
But according to the state police, Antonelli allegedly forged the signatures of settlement checks for 132 people and deposited those checks into her bank accounts. She also transferred money to other bank accounts to hide the source of the money, the state police said.
Antonelli had served in that role for seven years, and left the department in November 2021.
“We take our role as safeguards of the public trust very seriously, and are grateful for the work of the State Police to whom we immediately referred this matter,” DLT spokeswoman Margaux Fontaine said in an email.
She surrendered at state police headquarters and was released on personal recognizance, meaning she didn’t have to post any money but promised to stay out of trouble and show up to court.
The state police said anyone who thinks they’re entitled to a settlement check should contact the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Workforce and Safety Regulation Division at 401-462-8568.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.