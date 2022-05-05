A history of abortion in the United States: How we arrived at the brink of overturning Roe v. Wade

Indeed, the 1973 decision came under attack almost immediately. A mere three years after the court decided Roe, Congress curtailed abortion access by passing the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds being used to finance abortions. The measure remains in force today, slightly altered from its original form, and means Americans who rely on Medicaid for health care, by definition some of the country’s poorest, can’t receive federal Medicaid support for an abortion, unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest or the woman’s life is in danger. (Massachusetts is one of more than a dozen states where Medicaid, which is funded by states and the feds jointly, does cover abortion.)

The leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and its guaranteed right to an abortion sent shock waves across the country. But those who’ve been watching the abortion rights debate closely were not surprised by the signal that this conservative majority plans to eviscerate what has been a Constitutional right for nearly 50 years.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion reflects a movement that has been building for decades and has a different legal interpretation of what rights are guaranteed under the Constitution, said Stanford University Law School professor Bernadette Meyler, an expert in constitutional law.

“It’s because of powerful social movements that supported a whole new philosophy of legal interpretation that enabled a set of reasons that would get rid of Roe,” Meyler said. “This social movement has been building since the decision in Roe.”

Below, the Globe has assembled the key moments that brought us to the brink of Roe’s demise:

A refresher on Roe v. Wade

In a 7-2 landmark decision, the US Supreme Court rules on Jan. 23, 1973, that women have a Constitutional right to an abortion, striking down a Texas law making it a crime except in cases where the mother’s life was at risk. Justice Harry A. Blackmun, a Republican writing for the majority, wrote that states may restrict abortions after a fetus becomes viable — meaning it could survive outside the womb, at that time considered about 28 weeks — but must consider the life and health of the mother.

Past cases that have upheld or chipped away at Roe

1980: In Harris v. McRae, the Supreme Court upholds the Hyde Amendment to the US Social Securities Act that says Medicaid funding may only be used for abortions in cases of rape, incest, or where the woman’s life is in danger.

Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case (left) and her attorney Gloria Allred held hands as they left the Supreme Court after listening to arguments in a Missouri abortion case on April 26, 1989. Months later, the high court ultimately upheld the Missouri law in the case, Webster v. Reproductive Health Service, making it illegal to use public officials or facilities for abortions. J. Scott Applewhite

1989: In a 5-4 decision in Webster v. Reproductive Health Services, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a Missouri law that prohibited the use of government workers or facilities to perform abortions. It also upheld the legality of a provision in the law that required doctors to perform fetal viability tests on women who were at least 20 weeks pregnant and seeking an abortion.

1990: In Hodgson v. Minnesota, the Supreme Court strikes down a Minnesota law that requires minors to notify both parents before having an abortion, ruling they must have the option of asking a judge to waive that requirement.

View of the front line of the March for Women's Lives rally in Washington DC on April 5, 1992. The march was held as a response to a then-pending US Supreme Court case (Casey v Planned Parenthood) which was seen as a threat to the legal standing of 1973's landmark abortion ruling, Roe v Wade. Mark Reinstein/Getty Images

1992: In Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court upholds a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion until fetal viability, but loosens previous restrictions on states. It upholds the legality of most provisions in a Pennsylvania law, including an informed-consent requirement and 24-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions; and a requirement that minors get consent from one parent or guardian — as long as they don’t interfere with a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy. However, the court strikes down a provision that required a wife to notify her husband prior to getting an abortion.

2007: In Gonzales v. Carhart, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold the Federal Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act, which had been enacted four years earlier. It marks the first time the court declared an abortion law constitutional even though it didn’t include a provision for exceptions when a woman’s life is at risk.

2016: In a 5-3 opinion in the case of Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, the Supreme Court rules that two Texas abortion restrictions were unconstitutional because they impose conditions on doctors and health care facilities that would cause abortion providers to shutdown and deny women access to abortions in the state.

2020: In a 5-4 vote in the case June Medical Services v. Russo, the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law, saying it was nearly identical to a Texas law it had ruled unconstitutional four years earlier and would impose a burden on access to abortion in the state. Chief Justice John G. Roberts joined the court’s four-member liberal wing in casting the crucial fifth vote. It also marked the last time Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ruled on abortion access. She died later that year.

Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on Dec. 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

December 2021: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the case at the center of the leaked opinion. The draft challenges the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. During the arguments, the court signaled that it was on the verge of a major shift in its abortion jurisprudence.

Appointments shift the court to the right

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a Ronald Reagan nominee and conservative who railed against the Supreme Court rulings on abortion, dies in Feb. 2016. The following month, President Barack Obama nominates moderate federals appeals court judge Merrick Garland, but Republican senators block a confirmation vote. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the seat should be chosen by the next president, leaving the seat vacant for over a year. Newly elected President Trump, who vowed to put pro-life justices on the court while campaigning, nominates Neil Gorsuch to succeed Scalia and he is confirmed in April 2017.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, a Republican appointee of President Ronald Reagan who voted to overturn the Texas abortion restrictions two years earlier, retires in July 2018. Another conservative justice and Trump appointee, Brett Kavanaugh, is confirmed to succeed him in October after a wrenching debate over sexual misconduct and judicial temperament.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing in September 2018. Matt McClain/The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett wins confirmation in October 2020, replacing Ginsberg and solidifying the court’s conservative majority.

States increasingly take action

While awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision that could overturn Roe, Republican-led states have forged ahead with stringent abortion legislation. In May 2021, Texas enacted one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion measures, banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents say the legislation amounts to an outright ban on abortion, as many women are not aware they are pregnant at the six-week mark. In October, the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to remain in place while the court weighs a final decision on whether it is constitutional.

Why hasn’t there been a federal law to protect abortion rights?

The Freedom of Choice Act, which attempted to codify Roe’s protections, was first introduced in the Senate in 1989, then modified and refiled in Congress repeatedly in the decades since. But the bills have languished. In response to the draft ruling, Democrats have renewed calls for federal legislation to ensure that abortion access is protected. In September, the House of Representatives voted to protect the rights enshrined in the Roe v. Wade ruling, just weeks after the high court refused to block the Texas law. But the measure, which would have superseded state laws, was defeated in the Senate.

If Roe is overturned, could other rulings be next?

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden warned that the draft opinion signals that other privacy rights, including same-sex marriage and birth control, could also be at risk. Meyler, the Stanford law professor, agreed that people should be worried. The opinion held that abortion is not protected by the 14th Amendment because it’s not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition. When the amendment was adopted, three quarters of the states made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy. That interpretation “could implicate a lot of other unequal laws regarding gender,” she said.













