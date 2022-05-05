How everyone can become the Belle of the ball

With prom costing students an average of $919, according to a survey by Visa , more schools and nonprofits are devising ways for students to enjoy a memorable evening — without breaking the bank.

But first, they have to find something to wear.

For the first time since the pandemic turned high school life upside down, students have a chance this spring to dress up and dance the night away at a traditional prom.

This spring, the Framingham Public Schools partnered with several community organizations to hold its first-ever Prom Shoppe at Framingham High School — offering free formal wear to students for their upcoming junior cotillion or senior prom.

“Everyone should be able to participate and have happy memories of dancing and feeling so lovely all dressed up because it does feel different when you are in pretty dresses or a tux,” said Michelle Kinsella, an elementary school health teacher in Framingham. “I want everyone to have that.”

The concept behind the Prom Shoppe began in 2019 when Framingham High School bused students to the Metrowest Princess Boutique in Marlborough. There were plans to continue the project in 2020, but COVID-19 put it on pause, according to Mynette Shifman, an adolescent health nurse in Framingham who helped launch the program.

The school had an outside prom event last year at the Warren Conference Center in Ashland, but this year’s festivities will be the first return to a traditional prom since the pandemic.

A student looks for a prom dress during the first-ever Prom Shoppe at Framingham High School. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

At Milford High School, another program to provide dresses to students was launched by school nurse Sandy Gray.

Two spaces within the high school were transformed with chandeliers, rugs, and purple paint into “Jackie’s Boutique.” Students from anywhere can e-mail sgray@milfordma.com for an appointment to peruse the 1,000 dresses — many of which are donated brand new from dress shops ― and pick one out with no expense outside alteration fees.

The program was created by Gray after her daughter, Jacqueline Gray, then 19, died after a car crash in 2016. A dedicated and involved student at Milford High, Jackie’s legacy is honored by her mother in the boutique, where hundreds of girls are given the opportunity to enjoy their prom.

“The idea behind it is to continue Jackie’s memory with her spirit of kindness and fun and dance because that’s what she was all about,” said Gray.

Belle of the Ball, another prom access initiative, was created in 2005 by Anton’s Cleaners to ensure students across the region could have the opportunity to attend their proms.

All students invited to Belle of the Ball — which was held at the Hynes Convention Center — are referred by guidance counselors, teachers, or other community members, and get to choose a prom dress and accessories free of charge. The dresses are donated by people in the community as well as from overstock at Macy’s.

Five hundred students from Lawrence, Nashua, and other communities came to the event on March 26, and each girl was aided by a volunteer to help her choose from the 2,500 dresses available.

The event also featured a red carpet for students to walk down for photos after they had completed their look.

“We want them to feel like they’re coming to an event, they’re having a day of fun and fashion and beauty and that’s exactly what we strive to give them,” said Stephanie Littlefield, managing director for Caring Partners, a nonprofit created by Anton’s that sponsors Belle of the Ball.

Richard Dorval of Men’s Warehouse brings a jacket for a student to try on during the Prom Shoppe at Framingham High School. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The event was put on pause during the pandemic, according to Littlefield, and although participation has not matched pre-COVID numbers, they hope this year’s event helped some students return to normalcy.

“They really needed a bright spot to come out of all this and to look forward to and not have those positive feelings weighted down by the cost of prom,” said Littlefield.

At Framingham High School, Shifman and her coworker, Cheryl Aglio-Girelli, another adolescent health nurse, have begun similar projects such as a communal closet where students can get things like coats and shoes.

They also have partnered with Dignity Matters, a Framingham nonprofit that collects, purchases, and supplies feminine hygiene products, bras, and underwear.

Their latest initiative, the Prom Shoppe, was pulled together in just three weeks after Kinsella had a chance meeting with a Salvation Army employee at a nutrition store in Hopkinton.

Kinsella struck up a conversation with Major Kim Delong, an officer at the Framingham Corps Community Center, who mentioned a donation of 200 brand new prom dresses from Macy’s that she was hoping to give to a school.

“I was just like ‘I’m your girl,’” said Kinsella. “I told her I could set her up with the right people and all of this just started, and I’m so excited for this event because I know how meaningful it can be for so many kids.”

The dresses came in a variety of colors, patterns, and styles, and were available in sizes 0-24. The school also was able to partner with Men’s Warehouse, which set up a vendor booth at the Prom Shoppe for anyone interested in a tuxedo for the event.

After the initial donation from the Salvation Army, through more donations from local businesses — including the SKM Collection and other community members — organizers also were able to acquire varieties of nail polish, decorations, jewelry, garment bags, and shoes to give to students free of charge.

A few weeks of planning later, the date was set for March 29, and the event was marketed to students.

“We didn’t want to wait any longer because we wanted kids to know that this was an option for them so they could, if they were struggling with making ends meet, they could focus their money on other things besides the prom dress,” said Shifman.

The school’s prom, planned for May 20, will have reduced or free ticketing options for students unable to afford them, according to Shifman.

“It just feels like this rite of passage that I want everyone to be able to experience, so everyone has access to go to a formal event,” Kinsella said.

Mynette Shifman, one of the coordinators of the Prom Shoppe, returns a dress to the rack after a student tried it on at Framingham High School. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Earrings are on display inside the library at Framingham High School during the first-ever Prom Shoppe. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A student tries on a prom dress during the Prom Shoppe, a free shopping event to increase access to the prom and cotillion experience for Framingham High School students. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.