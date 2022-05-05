‘I have more work to do.’ Haverhill mother who advocates for families receives fellowship

That experience has prompted the Haverhill resident and Dominican native to devote much of the past five years educating and advocating for families — particularly from immigrant communities — facing those challenges.

As the mother of a son with cerebral palsy, Raquel Quezada knows firsthand the struggles many parents face seeking services for their special needs children.

Raquel Quezada was selected as a 2022 Newman Civic Fellow by the Campus Compact, a Boston-based national coalition of colleges and universities that promotes campus-based civic engagement.

Now a new academic award is giving Quezada, a student at Northern Essex Community College, a fresh opportunity to build on her skills.

Based on her disability work, Quezada was selected as a 2022 Newman Civic Fellow by the Campus Compact, a Boston-based national coalition of colleges and universities that promotes civic engagement. The fellowship recognizes and supports students who are changemakers and public problem solvers at its member campuses.

“I feel amazed and happy to be chosen,” said Quezada, 45, a mother of four who is pursuing an associate’s degree in psychology on NECC’s Haverhill campus.

The selection “confirms I’m able to do this,” she said of her efforts to help people with disabilities. But it is also a reminder that “I have more work to do.”

Quezada is among 173 students this year to earn the fellowship, which offers recipients virtual learning opportunities to sharpen their leadership skills, and the ability to network with other student leaders.

Janel D’Agata-Lynch, civic engagment coordinator at Northern Essex, said Quezada was an ideal candidate for the fellowship.

“Raquel is a passionate person, a passionate advocate for families whose children are disabled. She is a community leader so she exudes civic engagement every day in what she does and in her commitment to further her own education.”

Quezada’s advocacy work grew out of the difficulties she faced as an immigrant parent trying to find support services for her son — now 16 — who also has medical complications from his cerebral palsy.

“I struggled a lot with how to get it diagnosed,” she said. “The language barriers were very hard for me, learning all the terminology. I didn’t know how to navigate the system to get my son” a special education plan at school.

She recalls thinking early on, “One day when I have the opportunity, I want to share whatever I’ve been learning with other families. I want to give back to my community.”

Much of her focus has been on guiding and being a voice for other immigrant parents, particularly Latinos.

“In many communities, especially mine, it’s taboo,” she said of having a child with special needs. By encouraging open discussion of the issue and helping parents find services, “We can get better results for our children’s future.”

Quezada produces a weekly show devoted to disability topics on Radio Torrente de Vida (89.3), a Lynn-based Spanish-language radio station. She also founded and runs a nonprofit that educates Spanish-speaking families about accessing disability services.

Additionally, Quezada has self-published five books — four of them for children — on the topic of disability, and is a member of the Massachusetts Developmental Disability Council, the Haverhill Disability Commission, and the Boston-based Disability Law Center.

Quezada, who was an on-air television presenter in the Dominican Republic before moving to the United States at age 24, learned more about using communications as an advocacy tool in two prior fellowships in Boston, and hopes to build on that work with the Newman fellowship.

From her advocacy work, Quezada became interested in brain development in children, leading her to take a two-year online neuroscience education program and to enroll at Northern Essex. Following her graduation next year, she hopes to pursue a bachelor’s degree at the University of Massachusett Boston, with an eventual goal of becoming a neuropsychologist.

How does she balance her many roles as a mother, an advocate, and a student?

“My belief in God is my gasoline,”Quezada said. “And I have a lot of energy. Everything I do is with love and passion.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.