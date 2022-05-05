Jury finds Brockton man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting of 27-year-old

That night, at about 6:25 p.m., police responded to the area of Keith Avenue for a report of a shooting and found Sequeira-Ferreira suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, the statement said.

Kian Willis, 24, was found guilty of shooting and killing Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira in Brockton on Nov. 12, 2018 , the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Brockton man was convicted on a murder charge Thursday in the 2018 shooting death of a 27-year-old man following an eight-day trial in Brockton Superior Court, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.

Sequeira-Ferreira, a Brockton resident, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then to Boston Medical Center by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Prosecutors said Willis was the last person in contact with Sequeira-Ferreira by phone on the night of the shooting and was in the area of the shooting at the time that it happened. Investigators, who obtained surveillance video and cell phone records, found the two men knew each other through Willis’s job at the Office of Community Corrections, where Sequeira-Ferreira was a client, the statement said.

Willis is scheduled for sentencing Friday at 2 p.m. in Brockton Superior Court, the statement said.

“Mr. Willis respects the effort and decision of the jury however he intends to fully explore his appellate rights,” Willis’s attorney, Christopher Belezos, told the Globe when reached by phone Thursday evening.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.