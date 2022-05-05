Ketchup and mustard: Not just for sandwiches

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A series of incidents involving condiments were reported in Peabody. The first was on Feb. 26, when someone on Keys Drive called 911 “upset that someone in his house squirted him with ketchup.” The next one happened on April 1, and it wasn’t any April Fool’s joke: a woman on Bourbon Street reported that her windshield was smashed and ketchup was spread on her vehicle. And last but not least, on the night of April 13, at around 9:30 p.m., the manager of Walgreens on Main Street called police and said teens were “throwing eggs, ketchup and mustard at people and vehicles.” The responding officer reported that there were two “groups of kids playing pranks on each other; no customers or vehicles were involved. They were instructed to clean up the lot and were sent on their way.” Less than an hour later, at 10:23 p.m., police got a call from someone reporting that vehicles were coming and going from the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on Oak Street and five to 12 juveniles were “throwing eggs and gallons of milk at each other.” Officers checked the area and the youths could not be located because they were “GOA,” gone on arrival.

FEATHERED BURGLAR

At 3:20 p.m. April 10, Milton police received a call from a resident of Harland Street who had a wild turkey in her home. According to police, the turkey broke through a window to get inside the house, and when an officer arrived at the scene the turkey was locked in a bedroom. Deputy Chief James A. O’Neil said the town’s animal control officer is off on weekends, so the homeowner contacted Baystate Wildlife animal removal service in Canton, which was able to escort the turkey out of the home.

HER SISTER WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN HAPPY

At 8:02 p.m. April 10, Burlington police received a call from a woman on Thornton Drive who lost her sister’s white miniature poodle that she was watching. She said the poodle was wearing a tag and a Patriots leash and was last seen in the area of Fox Hill Elementary School. Police advised her to alert Wilmington police as well. The woman called back to report that she was notified through social media that the dog was found, and police noted in the log that the miniature poodle was “in good health and reunited with family.”

WHISTLEBLOWER A CAUSE FOR CONCERN

At 4:45 p.m. March 30, Bedford police received an anonymous call reporting that a man was holding a political sign and blowing a whistle on The Great Road. According to the log entry, the caller said the sound of the whistle was “causing cars to react” and she was concerned about it causing a potential traffic hazard. An officer was sent to the scene and spoke to the sign-holder, who was “advised not to blow the whistle.”

WHO TOOK THIS TRAILER?

Bridgewater police were asking for the public’s help in finding a thief who stole a trailer containing antique furniture on April 14. Police tweeted that the theft occurred sometime between 1 and 3 a.m. on Scotland Boulevard. They also posted a video of a pickup truck driving along with what is presumably the missing trailer, and asked anyone with information to contact Officer Nicholas Chmielinski at nchmielinski@bridgewaterma.org.

