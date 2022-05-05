Man, 19, arraigned in connection with shooting outside Randolph Wendy’s

Raymond was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing May 11. His public defender didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Marlon Raymond, who was arrested Wednesday evening, appeared Thursday in Quincy District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on several charges including armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, legal filings show.

A 19-year-old Roxbury resident was held without bail Thursday at his arraignment on charges alleging he shot a 20-year-old man on Wednesday outside a Wendy’s location in Randolph , according to authorities and court records.

Randolph police said in a statement that officers were called to the Wendy’s location at 14 Condlin Drive shortly after noon for a reported shooting.

“Responding officers located a 20-year-old Randolph man who had been shot multiple times after exiting the restaurant,” the statement said. “The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.” Police said Wednesday that the victim’s injuries weren’t life threatening.

Raymond, police said Thursday, allegedly fled the crime scene on foot, and detectives later collected evidence including 9mm shell casings.

“K-9 teams subsequently located a loaded 9mm firearm with a high-capacity magazine hidden within a bandana in a nearby wooded area,” the police statement said.

Police said Raymond was identified as a suspect through “the subsequent investigation,” which also revealed that he and the victim know one another.

“Raymond was observed by officers Wednesday evening between 5:30-6 p.m. when he returned to the area where the firearm had been located by police,” the statement said, adding that Raymond allegedly had a knife on him at the time.

In addition to the assault to murder and assault and battery charges, Raymond also faces charges of attempted assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, vandalizing property, and discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building, legal filings show.

