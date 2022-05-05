Marblehead man and woman killed in wrong-way Salem crash, police say

Salem police have identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

James Newhall, 91, and Margaret Newhall, 55, both of Marblehead, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 4:30 pm. near 347 Highland Ave, police said in a statement Thursday.

James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus the wrong way on the southbound side of the road, “causing a head-on collision with another vehicle and resulting in several other vehicles crashing,” police said.