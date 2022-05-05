Mass. reports uptick in new school coronavirus cases: 8,079 among students and 2,636 among staff

For the seventh consecutive reporting week, there’s been an uptick in coronavirus cases among Massachusetts students and staff.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported total cases among students and staff climbed about 24 percent more than those reported last week, to 8,079 new cases students and 2,636 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.
The latest increases follow spring vacation.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations also increased this week among those under age 20, and one child died.
While cases have been on the rise since mid-March, the numbers remain lower than the peak in mid-January, which prompted high absentee rates among students and teachers.
Here’s other data highlights from this weeks school coronavirus report and reported state data:
Percentage of positive students: 0.88
Percentage of positive staff members: 1.88
Number of participating schools: 1,649
Number of pooled tests: 37,589
Pooled test positivity rate: 2.65%
District with the highest number of cases:
- Boston
- Newton
- Pittsfield
Number of active K-12 school clusters: 4
Cases among children (from April 17 to May 2):
- From birth to age 4: 1,711
- 5 to 9 years old: 1,181
- 10 to 14 years old: 1,129
- 15 to 19 year old: 2,340
Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 53
Deaths among people under age 20: 1
