Mass. reports uptick in new school coronavirus cases: 8,079 among students and 2,636 among staff

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported total cases among students and staff climbed about 24 percent more than those reported last week , to 8,079 new cases students and 2,636 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

For the seventh consecutive reporting week, there’s been an uptick in coronavirus cases among Massachusetts students and staff.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations also increased this week among those under age 20, and one child died.

While cases have been on the rise since mid-March, the numbers remain lower than the peak in mid-January, which prompted high absentee rates among students and teachers.

Here’s other data highlights from this weeks school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 0.88

Percentage of positive staff members: 1.88

Number of participating schools: 1,649

Number of pooled tests: 37,589

Pooled test positivity rate: 2.65%

District with the highest number of cases:

Boston Newton Pittsfield

Number of active K-12 school clusters: 4

Cases among children (from April 17 to May 2):

From birth to age 4: 1,711

5 to 9 years old: 1,181

10 to 14 years old: 1,129

15 to 19 year old: 2,340

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 53

Deaths among people under age 20: 1





