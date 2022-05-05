N.H. authorities make broad appeal for videos from drivers, hikers as they investigate murders of Concord couple

Their bodies were found later that week. Both had been killed by multiple gunshot wounds, authorities have said.

The Reids were last seen alive April 18 around 2:22 p.m. leaving the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived for a walk in the Broken Grounds Trails off of Portsmouth Street and Loudon Road in Concord.

New Hampshire authorities struggling to solve the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid appealed Thursday for dashcam videos from the day the couple was last seen alive and for bicyclists and hikers to share any videos they took during three days in April on the Broken Grounds Trails network.

In a statement Thursday, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office appealed to the public to check their dashboard cameras if they were driving on Loudon Road or Portsmouth Street on April 18 and to share the videos with Concord police.

Formella’s office, which is in charge of murder investigations in the state, also asked for anyone who had a camera operating while biking or hiking in the Broken Ground Trails network to share any videos they took from April 17-19. The couple’s bodies were found off the Marsh Loop Trail part of the larger Broken Ground Trails.

“It is crucial that any person who has any information regarding these murders report to the police what information is known to them, no matter how inconsequential the person believes the information may be,’' Formella’s office said in the statement. “The police continue to follow-up on each of these leads and continue to investigate every aspect of these murders.”

The murders of the couple appear to have mystified law enforcement and inspired fear and concern in the state’s capital city. The FBI is assisting in the investigation although officials have refused to say in what role the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, with its extensive forensic capabilities, is playing.

Concord police have received more than 130 tips through the anonymous tip line and on Thursday they appealed to the public for more information. “If you have submitted a tip online, please return to the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, and click ‘Review/Update Tip’ to see if the Concord Police have requested additional information concerning your initial tip,’’ Formella’s office wrote.

The Concord Regional Crimeline non-profit Thursday also offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the killer or killers.





