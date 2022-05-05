Our first real look at the candidates for R.I. governor is today

Attending the forum will be Democratic candidates Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and health care advocate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, as well as Republican businesswoman Ashley Kalus.

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) is hosting the private event (as a public service, the organization should consider offering a live stream), and Channel 12′s Steph Machado is moderating.

Most people celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a margarita or three. The candidates for Rhode Island governor are going to celebrate the day by heading to the Crowne Plaza in Warwick at noon to talk over one another during their first major forum of the campaign season.

Advertisement

Here are three major things to watch during this afternoon’s forum.

How will McKee handle being the target?

McKee knows how to bob and weave his way through debates, and in his races for lieutenant governor, he’s been successful by coming across as the grownup who is best prepared for the job. But he has never faced as much scrutiny as he now faces as the incumbent governor, and there’s a chance that all of the candidates focus their criticism on him today. His biggest mistake would be to come across as too defensive or too Joe Biden-y and try to convince everyone in the room that everything in Rhode Island is going perfectly smoothly.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Gorbea vs. Foulkes

The secretary of state is screaming from the rooftops that she’s the true leader in the race, in part because she’s soon going to find herself at a financial disadvantage to Foulkes, who is personally wealthy and a fundraising machine. Gorbea took a swipe at Foulkes on Twitter this week, noting that Foulkes donated to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who Democrats blame for Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned. Foulkes is still introducing herself to Rhode Island, so it’s unclear if she’s ready to mix it up with Gorbea or if she’ll focus on McKee.

Advertisement

A big moment for Kalus

While the Democratic primary is wide open, Kalus is all but guaranteed to be the Republican nominee for governor. She hasn’t shown much depth as a candidate yet, largely sticking to the talking points from her television ads. This is the first chance for her to establish herself as a serious challenger once the Democrats are done fighting in September.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.