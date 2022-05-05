Read the police reports about violent attacks by children in Boston

Here are the reports police compiled in some of those incidents, laying out their understanding of what transpired based on interviews with witnesses. It remains unclear how many incidents involved the same children or different people.

Boston has seen several incidents this spring of groups of teenagers, and children even younger, attacking strangers in the downtown area and elsewhere.

March 21: An 81-year-old man tells police he was eating at McDonald’s when a group of juveniles grabbed his burger out of his hand, threw it to the ground, and smacked him on top of his head.

A short time later, police respond to a vandalism complaint at Silverstone Bar and Grill, where a witness tells police that a group of kids smashed a glass door and window after they were refused alcohol.

March 23: Police respond to a fight at 131 Tremont St., where one teenager accused another person of using a racial slur before an argument over buying ice cream turned physical and left the victim with a bloody nose. An 11-year-old taken to a police station after the incident hit an officer in the eye, police said.

April 18: Police respond to a complaint about a group of teenagers beating up two people near the intersection of Winter and Washington Streets.

April 24: Officers respond to an altercation between some children and McDonald’s employees in Roxbury.

April 27: A woman tells police she was punched and had her glasses destroyed by a kid. Officers said they viewed a video of the incident and identified the instigator as someone “who is well known to officers as she has been terrorizing unsuspecting citizens of Downtown Boston.”













