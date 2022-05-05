Report card: How the first Rhode Island gubernatorial debate went down

Five Democratic candidates for governor and one Republican took the stage Thursday at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick for the first major political forum of the year, hosted by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and moderated by Channel 12′s Steph Machado.

Nellie Gorbea

Grade: B+

The secretary of state came across as the most polished and most confident candidate on the stage. She separated herself from McKee and Foulkes by saying she would support raising taxes on the wealthy, noting that before a large infusion of federal money during the pandemic, Rhode Island routinely faced large structural deficits. She also said she still supports a temporary suspension of the gas tax to address inflation.

A lot of the early part of the discussion focused on housing, which is Gorbea’s wheelhouse since she’s a former executive director of the advocacy group HousingWorksRI. She said that she wants to work with cities and towns to offer incentives to build more housing, but she doesn’t believe there’s single silver bullet to solving the state’s housing crisis. She supports reforming the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and expanding abortion rights for people on state health insurance.

Helena Foulkes

Grade: B

The most telling thing about the former CVS executive was her acknowledgement in her closing remarks that she hasn’t met most of the people in the room watching the forum. That’s certainly going to change in the coming months as she blitzes the airwaves with commercials, but it’s also a sign that her campaign hasn’t quite taken off like the rocket ship she imagined when she started the race.

On the issues, Foulkes comes across as a mainstream Democrat who doesn’t support raising taxes at a moment when the state has a large surplus, and instead wants to offer a $500 tax cut for everyone earning less than $100,000 a year. She has pitched herself as the education candidate, but didn’t get much of a chance to discuss education, except the standard language about support for after-school and summer-school programming. She made the case that she’s the candidate who knows how to get things done, and pointed to her role in removing cigarettes from all CVS stores as one example.

Governor Dan McKee

Grade: B

The incumbent Democratic governor is never going to wow you with his oratory skills, but he presented himself as a steady hand when it comes to managing the state budget and planning for the $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding the state has received. He made news by hinting that a cut to the sales tax could be coming, and he wasn’t forced to answer any questions about giving bonuses to state employees or the education consulting contract that is currently under investigation by law enforcement.

McKee said he supports reforming the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (as opposed to repealing it), and he opposes raising taxes on the wealthy. Even though he models himself after President Joe Biden, he said the leader he most admires is former president Barack Obama.

Matt Brown

Grade: B-

RIPEC isn’t exactly a home crowd for the former secretary of state, who is staking his claim as the most progressive candidate in the race. But he’s unapologetic about where he stands on the issues, expressing support for raising taxes on the wealthy, capping rent increases at 4 percent a year, a Medicare-for-all-style health program, and getting to a $19 an hour minimum wage.

Brown said he understands that he can’t accomplish his ambitious policy agenda (like building 10,000 “truly affordable homes”), so he gave a plug to his quasi-running mate, state Senator Cynthia Mendes, who is seeking to be the lieutenant governor, and all the candidates running for General Assembly under the Rhode Island Political Cooperative banner. It’s a lot less clear how he would govern with the current legislative leadership in place.

Ashley Kalus

Grade: C-

There’s a chance for a Republican to win the governor’s race in Rhode Island, but Kalus is not quite ready for primetime. She’s heavy on the talking points you’ve heard in her campaign commercials and isn’t as familiar with pressing issues as she needs to be (like having a position on the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights or expanding the Rhode Island Promise program).

Kalus was the only candidate who said she opposes allowing abortions to be covered by Medicaid and state employee health insurance, and she opposed raising taxes on the wealthy. She said that she supports temporally suspending the gas tax to give residents relief from inflation, and named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the leader she most admires.

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz

No Grade

Muñoz is running for the wrong office. He’d be a thoughtful, progressive voice in the General Assembly or on a local town council, but he lacks the money and organization to run a remotely credible campaign for governor. He’s got intriguing ideas, but he has no ability to shape the race or move his Democratic opponents toward his positions.

On the issues, Muñoz thinks Rhode Island needs to eventually get to a $25 minimum wage, and he wants to offer a supplemental wage program to some Rhode Islanders until the state can get there. He’s got a smart idea for expanding the Rhode Island Promise to include the other job training programs the state currently offers, and he wants to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.