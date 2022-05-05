State dumps large pile of rubble containing asbestos in Chelsea

“I feel worried, sad, angry, and mainly, unprotected,” said Alvarado, who could see the piles of debris through a clearing in the trees behind one of the complex’s buildings. “Many people here are already sick,” she said, and she worried about the potential impact on their health.

CHELSEA — Elizabeth Alvarado awoke Thursday morning to learn, along with many of her neighbors, that state officials dumped a large pile of rubble containing asbestos a few hundred feet from their public housing complex.

Her 19-year-old daughter, Katherinne Zabaleta-Alvarado, added: “This shows they don’t care about us.”

Construction debris containing asbestos the state temporarily stockpiled, initially without a cover, near a public housing development in Chelsea. WBZ ITEAM

Earlier this week, without notifying local residents or officials, state highway workers unloaded tons of concrete, piping, and other debris from a bridge replacement project connecting Lynn and Saugus on a grassy median about 6 miles away between Route 1 and Route 16.

City officials learned about it on Tuesday from a reporter at WBZ.

City Manager Thomas Ambrosino said he was “furious” that state officials didn’t alert him or any other local officials, calling the failure to inform them “incredibly disrespectful.”

He said he immediately e-mailed state officials, and within the hour, received a call from a highway official. Ambrosino demanded that the state remove the rubble as soon as possible. Signs labeled “danger” surrounding the debris warn, in capital letters, that asbestos “may cause cancer,” and that anyone nearby should “wear respiratory protection and protective clothing.”

“I think this is appalling that it was dumped in an environmental justice community, adjacent to a public housing development,” Ambrosino told the Globe. “I’m not sure how anyone thought that made any sense — politically or morally — and I don’t believe that this would have happened in other communities.”

In a letter to Ambrosino on Wednesday, Jonathan Gulliver, highway administrator of the state Department of Transportation, acknowledged his agency’s failure to inform the community.

A sign warning people of asbestos was seen in front of a pile of construction debris that was dumped on the highway across the street from a public housing development in Chelsea. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I want to apologize that this situation caught you and other Chelsea officials unaware,” Gulliver wrote. “It was never our intention to leave the community uninformed, and even though this situation developed quickly, our communication did not live up to our standards.”

Gulliver insisted that there’s no danger to the public, noting that state workers covered the debris with plastic tarps on Wednesday. He added that the piles were treated to prevent the spread of any asbestos. The toxic minerals, which were used as a fire retardant and for insulation until the early 1970s, are carcinogenic if inhaled and kill as many as 15,000 Americans a year, usually as a result of long-term exposure.

“Even though the amount of contaminated material is quite small — less than 10 yards — out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to treat the entire soil stockpile as containing asbestos,” Gulliver wrote.

He also said that the debris was “temporarily stockpiled” on the median, and that state officials hoped to remove it as soon as possible, although that was likely to take as many as three weeks, he wrote.

“The volume of asbestos debris within the stockpile is small and does not present a threat to public safety or health,” Gulliver wrote. “Air quality monitoring has been and will continue to be conducted whenever the stockpile is being disturbed.”

In an e-mail to the Globe, transportation officials said they have complied with all state regulations, adding that the median where the rubble was dumped in Chelsea is “just one of many locations” that the state uses for such purposes.

“MassDOT will be removing the material and restoring the interchange area as soon as possible,” said Kristen Pennucci, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation, adding that the debris would be sent to a facility outside of Massachusetts.

But local officials and environmental advocates said they remain deeply concerned, noting it wasn’t the first time that the state has discarded rubble or other demolition debris in the city.

Meeting with constituents at the adjacent Prattville and Fitzpatrick public housing developments — where more than 360 people live — Roy Avellaneda, president of Chelsea’s City Council, said he was still trying to comprehend how the state decided to dump toxic materials so close to where many people live.

Piles of construction debris contaminated with asbestos were reflected in a window of the Prattville Housing Development in Chelsea. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Residents of the Prattville Housing Development are concerned about a pile of construction debris contaminated with asbestos that was dumped on the highway across the street from their homes in Chelsea. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Maybe they thought they wouldn’t face a backlash because Chelsea doesn’t have the same political power as more politically connected communities,” he said.

He’s worried about the safety of residents during the removal process, he said. “Will it kick up dust? Will they test the ground, and the apartments nearby?” he asked. “I want to know how they will protect the community.”

Iliana Panameño, a spokeswoman for GreenRoots, a local advocacy group, said she wasn’t satisfied with Gulliver’s apology.

“What’s missing is accountability,” she said. “There are real consequences to have a pile of hazardous waste in a community already overburdened by environmental injustices.”

Ambrosino said Chelsea won’t be relying on the state’s promises.

The city has hired its own environmental experts to monitor the removal of the rubble and to conduct a range of their own air and soil tests over the coming weeks, he said.

He added that he expects the state Department of Environmental Protection to conduct its own tests as well. Officials from that agency did not respond to requests for comment.

“We would want all of this gone tomorrow, if that was possible,” Ambrosino said. “Until then, we’ll be watching and independently overseeing its removal.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.