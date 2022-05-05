Sumner Tunnel to close on weekends for major repairs starting June 10

The weekend closures will begin June 10 and continue until next May, when the full shutdown starts. The tunnel will then be closed seven days a week, from May through September 2023, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

State transportation officials say to be prepared for increased traffic and delays as vehicles are detoured during the construction project.

The Sumner Tunnel, a well-traveled roadway that links East Boston to the rest of the city, will be closed on weekends for major repairs starting in June and will shut down completely for four months next year, officials said.

The Sumner Tunnel is expected to reopen for weekday traffic in the fall of 2023, and weekend closures will continue through winter 2023, MassDOT officials said on the project’s website.

“Closing the Sumner Tunnel is not a decision we’re making lightly,” the website states. “We know the project will lead to detours and delays for North-of-Boston and East Boston commuters, as well as complications for many Logan travelers.”

MassDOT officials said the 88-year-old tunnel, which runs over a mile under Boston Harbor, is “well beyond patches and repairs” and the conditions have deteriorated to a point that a “top-to-bottom restoration” is necessary.

When it opened in 1934, the Sumner Tunnel was the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts and it remains one of the oldest in the country, according to MassDOT.

Routine inspections by MassDOT identified many issues that need to be addressed, including exposed rebar on the ceiling, crumbling concrete, rusted reinforcements, cracked wall panels, broken light fixtures, and poor pavement conditions. MassDOT officials said the ventilation, drainage, security, and fire suppression systems also need to be brought up to code.

Starting June 10, the weekend closures will run from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, and traffic will be detoured away from the Sumner. According to project’s website, drivers from East Boston who are heading to downtown Boston will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel via Bennington Street and onto Interstate 93; drivers leaving Logan Airport for I-93 North will follow signs for Route 1A North to the Bell Circle Rotary, then follow signs to Route 16 to Route 1 south, proceed over the Tobin Bridge and continue through Sullivan Square and onto I-93 North; and drivers traveling along Route 1 south towards downtown Boston will be encouraged to divert to Route 1A in Revere at the Bell Circle Rotary.

